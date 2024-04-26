Job hunting? Tips for how to stand out without sticking out

Emails are tricky for job seekers. Sound like the perfect drone and your application will be ignored. Let your human side shine and you might just be noticed, but you’ll also run the risk of seeming too weird. How much is too weird, anyway? Companies say they want to know the real you. Could they even handle the real you?

In The Devil Wears Prada, Andrea Sachs wowed Miranda Priestly not by being another fashion clone.