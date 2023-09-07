The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siding with the Starks.First, we heard that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were splitting after four years of marriage. Then, Joe performed at a concert with his wedding ring clearly on. Then, there was news that they’d lawyered up. Then came news that he resented taking care of their kids while she worked in the UK. They’re your kids too, Joe! He’s finally filed for divorce.

Holding back tears. Only shooting stars break the mould. Guess Ex-Smash Mouth vocalist Steve Harwell wasn’t one. News broke Sunday night that liver failure from lifetime of alcohol abuse (he was only 56) meant Harwell had barely days to live. By Monday night, he’d died. This guy fired up the Shrek soundtrack!

Korean Air is weighing passengers for a short experiment. Don’t worry/ No penalties. (Adobestock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boarding with dread. Korean Air is weighing passengers who board their flights. South Korea’s largest airline will calculate the average weight of the flier along with their carry-on bag. The data, collected at Incheon Airport between September 8 and September 19, will help explain how overall weight affects fuel consumption. No penalties for those who don’t meet weight limits. And your stuffed strolley is safe!

Would you book seats in a special area to be away from babies on a flight? (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So on-board for this. Turkish-owned Corendon will soon be the first European airline with a separate section for adults. Those over 16 can choose to sit away from babies and toddlers on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao. Some AirAsia routes already do this.Imagine the bliss. But what about the hapless parents in the baby zone?

Who cares if the Loch Ness monster isn’t real. The myth is just as exciting. (Adobestock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}