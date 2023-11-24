Leave no manga behind

My Hero Academia. One for fans of Encanto and The Boys. Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya is the only Quirkless kid in a world awash in superheroes. He enrols in a superhero academy, anyway. But All Might, a legendary hero, decides to pass on his power of reserving and transferring energy, to Deku, and life gets a lot more interesting. Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya is the only Quirkless kid in a world awash in superheroes. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take Monkey D Luffy seriously, despite his name and smirk. The boy can turn himself into rubber (all because he ate some kind of devil fruit as a kid). His band of aspiring pirates have one quest: To find the elusive One Piece treasure that would make Monkey the King of Pirates. Adventures abound: Real pirates, bounty hunters, circuses. Creator Eiichiro Oda’s lifelong obsession with pirates comes from watching the Japanese animated series Vicky the Viking.