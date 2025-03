Naina (@Naina_Avtr). Naina is cute, wholesome, multilingual, and not averse to talking about dandruff, chai and rajma chawal. (Did you see her meet-cute in an ad in January?) But her strength is that she never outshines her human collaborators. There were rumours that she’d join Bigg Boss 18. She didn’t. She’s amassed almost half a million followers nonetheless.

