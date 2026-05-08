Listicle: 10 animals who got talking parts and aced them

Donkey from Shrek (2001, ’04, ’07, ’10). No boundaries, no fears, no filter. As Shrek says, “You have the RIGHT to remain silent, Donkey; what you lack is the CAPACITY!” But this is exactly why we love Eddie Murphy’s character. He feels everything out loud and gets attached quickly. He’s saying what we’re all thinking. He won’t allow for brooding silences. And, like any buddy should be, he’s a constant. How he mated with a dragon is anyone’s guess.

Donkey from Shrek had no boundaries, no fears, no filter. He says what we’re all thinking.

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Kaa from the 2016 version of The Jungle Book can put anyone under a spell.

Kaa from The Jungle Book (2016). The 1967 animated OG drew Kaa as a sly old man. In the 2016 version the massive python is voiced by Scarlett Johansson: Smooth, unhurried, hypnotic. She doesn’t raise her voice; she doesn’t need to. Even when Mowgli enters the cave alone, Kaa’s voice arrives first, and her eyes emerge in fragments; he’s under her spell before he even sees her fully. He never does. Neither do we. And yet, our minds are irreversibly altered.

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In Kubo and the Two Strings, the snow monkey is blunt but protective.

{{^usCountry}} Snow Monkey from Kubo and the Two Strings (2016). Charlize Theron voices the blunt, protective monkey who emerges from a wooden charm in the Japanese adventure. “We don’t have time for feelings,” she says. She certainly doesn’t. She’s busy keeping Kubo safe from monsters she’s dealt with before. Beetle, Kubo’s other protector, is strong but silly. Someone’s got to do the invisible labour. And Kubo’s mum isn’t around. Or is she? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Snow Monkey from Kubo and the Two Strings (2016). Charlize Theron voices the blunt, protective monkey who emerges from a wooden charm in the Japanese adventure. “We don’t have time for feelings,” she says. She certainly doesn’t. She’s busy keeping Kubo safe from monsters she’s dealt with before. Beetle, Kubo’s other protector, is strong but silly. Someone’s got to do the invisible labour. And Kubo’s mum isn’t around. Or is she? {{/usCountry}}

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The Grey Heron from The Boy and the Heron had chaotic good energy.

Grey Heron from The Boy and the Heron (2023). The bird (Robert Pattinson) follows 11-year-old Mahito through a world that keeps changing the rules without warning. He appears, disappears and returns like he controls time itself. Every interaction with Mahito feels like an instruction that may or may not be true, but with complete confidence either way. What makes Heron memorable is his unpredictable tone: He’s never helpful but always slightly entertained by confusion.

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Who doesn’t love the polite, neatly-dressed, kind Paddington Bear?

Paddington Bear from Paddington (2014, ’17, ’24). A talking bear from Peru with a lifelong emotional dependency on marmalade sandwiches, Paddington isn’t chatty. His impeccable manners, crisp jacket, hat and boots, and neatly packed suitcase indicate that he’s a gentleman. Ben Whishaw voices the ultra-polite animal who’s settling into life in London. Kindness first, confusion second, disaster somewhere in between – not a bad way to live.

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Firenze from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was severe (and was lowkey sexy).

Firenze from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001). OK, there were a lot of talking animals in this series. We picked the centaur because talking animals are almost never shown to be wiser than humans. But Firenze can read the stars, distrusts the ways of men and has no interest in fitting in. Ray Fearon plays him with calm and has unbothered severity, even when he returns to teach Divination. Nothing about him is designed to be liked (though he is lowkey sexy. Show us your chest, professor!).

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Only George Clooney could voice the charming, suave, opportunist Mr. Fox.

Fox from Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009). Who else but George Clooney to voice a fox who oozes charm and confidence, even when his life is falling apart? Family man on paper, opportunist in practice; Fox insists he’s changed, but he still hankers for adventure. He’s excited by dodgy plans and trusts his unreliable friends. Every mistake is a tale to retell later with pride. “How can a fox ever be happy without, you’ll forgive the expression, a chicken in its teeth?” We get it, Fox. But take care when you go hunting.

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Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy is the strategist and the weapons guy, all rolled into one.

Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, ’17, ’23). The raccoon who insists he’s not a raccoon, but is extremely raccoon in everything he does. Voiced by Bradley Cooper, he comes in permanently annoyed and sharp. Even in a mid-space crisis, the tone stays the same, and he’s ready to blow something up if the conversation drags on. He’s the strategist and the weapons guy all rolled into one very small, loud animal: “I didn’t ask to be cute. I asked for better firepower.”

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Sid the Sloth from Ice Age was blissfully confident about how important he was. We love it.

Sid the Sloth from Ice Age (2002, ’06, ’09, ’12, ’16). Sid gets abandoned by his family in the opening minutes and immediately decides he’s now everyone else’s problem. John Leguizamo voices the loud, enthusiastic sloth (the irony). Sid’s every thought arrives fully formed but completely mistimed. He attaches himself to Manny and Diego as they migrate in an uncertain world: “If we’re going extinct, I’m coming too.” He believes he is essential. Everyone disagrees. Nonetheless, he persists. Loudly.

Po from Kung Fu Panda can’t fight, but is surprisingly limber when dumplings are involved.

Po from Kung Fu Panda (2008, ’11, ’16, ’24). This is a panda who’s raised by a goose and hasn’t figured out that he’s adopted. This is a panda who can’t fight but is surprisingly limber when dumplings are involved. This is a panda voiced by Jack Black – of course he’s a little odd. So, even when he’s accidentally chosen as the Dragon Warrior, he hopes the job comes with snacks. And yet, he goes from noodle server to hero, keeping his personality intact. We stan a talking panda.

From HT Brunch, May 09, 2026

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