Listicle: 10 cult obsessions that fizzled out in the last decade

Clubhouse (2020–2021).

Did you receive an invite and feel lowkey delighted? In the lockdown, the invite-only social-media app convinced everyone that the coolest conversations were the ones they weren’t invited to. Invite codes, at one point, were selling for as much as $400. Elon Musk was drawing a massive crowd for his talks. Users created overflow rooms just to keep listening. Pretty soon, it got co-opted by crypto bros, shady gurus, incels and fascists. No one wants to be in the clubhouse. From HT Brunch, August 8, 2026 Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch