Listicle: 10 dance accounts that will teach you killer moves
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Nov 29, 2024 09:14 AM IST
Sangeet routines, wedding waltzes, party moves and those hip-hop pops you thought you couldn’t do. Here are 10 accounts to keep you on your toes
@DuetDanceStudio. Swifties and Sheerios, this YouTube channel (62.8K subscribers) is a gold mine. They have videos on how to dance to You Are In Love and Perfect. There’s no cheesy song they haven’t worked into ballroom choreography. (Yes, Annie’s Song and the Bridgerton version of Wildest Dreams too!) Plus, tricks about spinning and dipping your dance partner, and avoiding common missteps.