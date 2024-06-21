 Listicle: 10 movie aliens we’re spacing out over - Hindustan Times
Listicle: 10 movie aliens we’re spacing out over

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 21, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Some aliens want to take over the world. Some just want a date. These 10 alien-invasion plots prove that the truth is still out there

3 Body Problem (2024). Uh oh. The San Ti have figured out a way to take over Earth, with our help too. Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s books set up a near-impossible challenge for the human race. There are mass hallucinations, a countdown, a hyperrealistic video game, armies getting ready. The aliens can hibernate for centuries and also assume human form. What do they really look like? “You wouldn’t like it,” one says. Scared yet?

In 3 Body Problem (2024), the aliens can hibernate for centuries and also assume human form.
In Arrival (2016), the aliens offer to help humanity because they’ll need us 3,000 years later.
In Signs (2002), the aliens are defeated by, of all things, glasses of tap water.
In Roswell (1999-2002) the aliens are hot, flaunt superpowers, and have human emotions.
Blind aliens who kill anything they could hear spell disaster for Earthlings, in A Quiet Place (2018).
Stranger Things’ demogorgons were not from another planet but a parallel dimension, the Upside Down.
An alien with a sense of style and dramatic exits – that’s what Jean Jacket is in Nope (2022).
The show Taken (2002) is about four generations of families who have some association with aliens.
Stitch, from Lilo and Stitch (2002), is possibly the cutest alien ever.
Chewie, first spotted in Captain Marvel, is a cat-like creature that can travel between dimensions.
