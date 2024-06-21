Listicle: 10 movie aliens we’re spacing out over

3 Body Problem (2024). Uh oh. The San Ti have figured out a way to take over Earth, with our help too. Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s books set up a near-impossible challenge for the human race. There are mass hallucinations, a countdown, a hyperrealistic video game, armies getting ready. The aliens can hibernate for centuries and also assume human form. What do they really look like? “You wouldn’t like it,” one says. Scared yet?

