Listicle: 10 sci-fi novels that explore strange new worlds

I’m Waiting For You (2021). Think star-crossed romance, but in the literal sense. Korean author Kim Bo-Young puts an unnamed couple on opposite sides of the universe. They decide to time their travel so they can arrive on the blue planet in time for their wedding. They end up spending light years apart, only able to communicate through letters that arrive years after they were sent. The story was never meant to be a book; it was commissioned as a proposal by a Korean man for his girlfriend. Aww.

I’m Waiting For You is a sci-fi romance about two lovers trapped in spaceships on different sides of the universe.