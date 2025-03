By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth! Marvel’s Doctor Strange doesn’t just wield magic, he gives in to theatrical grandeur, summoning cosmic forces with incantations as bold as his crimson Cloak of Levitation. This phrase stands out as both absurd and magnificent, combining Silver Age comic-book flair and mysticism. And Benedict Cumberbatch rasps it beautifully on screen.

