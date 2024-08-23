 Listicle: 10 tasting menus to sample the best of the best - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 tasting menus to sample the best of the best

ByArshia Dhar
Aug 23, 2024 09:24 AM IST

When you can’t decide what to eat, wear loose pants and pick any of these 10 degustation menus across India

House of Ming. Top-quality Cantonese, Sichuan and Hunan cuisines. The regular menu at the Delhi restaurant is huge. Perhaps a tasting platter might take the guesswork out of ordering. They offer four-course and five-course tasting menus that cover their greatest hits. Think crispy spinach, crispy morels, pickled vegetable dim sum, Peking tofu or duck. It’s customisable too.

House of Ming offers four-course and five-course tasting menus that cover their greatest hits.
House of Ming offers four-course and five-course tasting menus that cover their greatest hits.
Indian Accent’s six-course menu covers their famous modern-Indian favourites.
Indian Accent’s six-course menu covers their famous modern-Indian favourites.
Delhi restaurant Inja has meals that are an Indian twist on Japanese food – or vice versa.
Delhi restaurant Inja has meals that are an Indian twist on Japanese food – or vice versa.
Yauatacha in Mumbai serves two set menus on weekdays.
Yauatacha in Mumbai serves two set menus on weekdays.
Tresind’s menu has dishes that are Indian, but made with a Western spin.
Tresind’s menu has dishes that are Indian, but made with a Western spin.
Palaash, located inside Tipeshwar forest in Maharashtra, blends local and Assamese cuisines.
Palaash, located inside Tipeshwar forest in Maharashtra, blends local and Assamese cuisines.
Bengaluru-based Lupa’s tasting spread celebrates the flavours of Italy.
Bengaluru-based Lupa’s tasting spread celebrates the flavours of Italy.
Glenburn Penthouse has classic Calcutta favourites on its tasting menu.
Glenburn Penthouse has classic Calcutta favourites on its tasting menu.
Farmlore has a farm-to-table menu. Everything is freshly plucked, harvested and cooked.
Farmlore has a farm-to-table menu. Everything is freshly plucked, harvested and cooked.
Masala Library has a nine-course tasting menu featuring modern Indian cuisine.
Masala Library has a nine-course tasting menu featuring modern Indian cuisine.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 tasting menus to sample the best of the best
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On