Listicle: 10 tasting menus to sample the best of the best

House of Ming. Top-quality Cantonese, Sichuan and Hunan cuisines. The regular menu at the Delhi restaurant is huge. Perhaps a tasting platter might take the guesswork out of ordering. They offer four-course and five-course tasting menus that cover their greatest hits. Think crispy spinach, crispy morels, pickled vegetable dim sum, Peking tofu or duck. It’s customisable too.

House of Ming offers four-course and five-course tasting menus that cover their greatest hits.