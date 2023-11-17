Listicle: 10 tropes that make medical dramas our happy pill

The God complex. Of course, doctors save lives. But they only use remedies and treatments that have already proven to be effective from years of research. Don’t believe it when Dr Meredith Grey magically finds a cure for Parkinson’s disease in Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy. Or when Nurse Jackie comes up with a solution when doctors are stumped. That’s wishful thinking, not science. Don’t believe it when Nurse Jackie comes up with a solution when doctors are stumped. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Necrotising Fasciitis. Flesh eating bacteria has been featured in The Good Doctor, Chicago Med (above) and The Resident.

Sounds as gross as it is – a flesh-eating bacteria. It pops up in Season 2, Episode 6 of The Good Doctor. What seems like an ordinary rash on a patient’s finger ends up with the amputation of an aspiring violinist’s whole arm. The disease has also been featured on House, Chicago Med and The Resident. It’s incurable but rare, mostly affecting immunocompromised patients.