Listicle: 10 viral moments of 2023

Return of the king. Pathaan released in January and Shah Rukh Khan was officially back. The high-octane masala Bollywood spy-versus-spy flick had no surprises, but it reminded the film industry who's on top, as if we ever forgot. There were memes, there were trolls, there were box-offce records and there was Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Phew! Pathaan released in January and Shah Rukh Khan was officially back.

Doing the Naatu Naatu. We heard Naatu Naatu almost non-stop, on Reels, on TV, in interviews and everywhere else.

In the lead-up to the Oscars in March, the RRR team put the pedal to the metal with marketing promotions. We heard Naatu Naatu almost non-stop, on Reels, on TV, in interviews and everywhere else. It won the Oscar for Best Song in March, which was pretty damn cool, so it all paid off.