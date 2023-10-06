Listicle: 10 YouTube recappers who catch everything you missed

1. @ManofRecaps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anyone who can explain an Avengers movie in under 30 minutes is our hero. Their retelling of the Infinity Saga clips is under 24 minutes, but still keeps you hooked. Watch for season recaps of The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Ted Lasso, The Wheel of Time and Squid Game. They also recap the Harry Potter films, retaining the good bits, such as the perfect impression of Hermoine Granger’s “It’s leviOsa, not levioSA”. (486K subscribers

2. @TheRecaps.

@TheRecaps covers all the latest seasons of Cobra Rai in detail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They’re genius at squeezing in every detail, so a nine-hour season will still amount to a one-hour recap. They’ve covered the latest seasons of Cobra Kai, all of Lupin, The Witcher, Ted Lasso and Succession. They’ve also done episode-by-episode recaps of The Morning Show, The Night Agent and Queen Charlotte. Some shows even have 60-second quick takes. The narration: To the point. (42.2K subscribers)

3. @KennieJD.

Kennie offers detailed (30 minutes to an hour) episode-by-episode recaps of Love is Blind and The Ultimatum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For compulsive finishers who can’t wait for the next episode to drop. Kennie offers detailed (30 minutes to an hour) episode-by-episode recaps of Love is Blind and The Ultimatum. She leisurely breaks down plots, expressing her shock at surprise twists and red herring. She nibbles on snacks en route. Her forte, though, is talking about bad movies while putting her make-up on. (693K subscribers)

4. @emergencyawesome.

@emergencyawesome offers longer versions of their videos on shows like House Of The Dragon, Game Of Thrones, The Mandalorian, the Batman movies and The Boys.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why recap a story backwards, end to beginning? To drop in relevant explanations when needed. The show is helpfully subtitled. For more detailed explanation, they have longer versions of their videos. Follow the seasonal and episode-wise videos on House Of The Dragon, Game Of Thrones, The Mandalorian, the Batman movies and The Boys. Most are kept under 10 minutes. The short, snappy and informative commentary is perfect. (4.46M subscribers)

5. @Binge_Zone.

@Binge_Zone recaps both seasons of Dark in a simplified manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their jewel in the crown: A recap of the so-complicated mystery, Dark, all three seasons, that lasts just 10 minutes. The recappers tracing all the key character arcs and entanglements without pointing to a family tree or map. It’s all factually straightforward, and clear of any opinion. They’ve also covered seasons of The OA, Elite and 1899, apart from easter egg videos. (15.7k subscribers)

6. @RecapAndChill.

@RecapAndChill has a video that covers all the seasons of Sex Education, leading upto the new season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They patch together seasons, even film franchises seamlessly. With subtitles for everything you might have missed. They’ve done an impressive recap of Season 1 to 3 of Sex Education within 17 minutes. Also catch up on Prison Break, Manifest, Riverdale and the Mission Impossible movies. It’s compact, clean and the enunciation is great. (92.2K subscribers)

7. @PetePeppers

@PetePeppers actually inserts actual scenes from the shows such as Better Call Saul, with a voiceover fading in and out when an explanation is needed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What we love is that Pete Peppers actually inserts actual scenes from the shows, with a voiceover fading in and out when an explanation is needed. This is where to go to get familiar with Foundation, Dark, The Genetic Dynasty, Better Call Saul, Silo and Yellowjackets. The 16-minute-long episodes are opinion-heavy, but there’s more explanation of fact than side-taking. There are also theory videos, reviews, and trailer breakdowns. (1192K subscribers)

8. @BollywoodTalkz

@BollywoodTalkz does a decent recap of season 1 of Guns & Gulaab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Get a decent recap of Season 1 of Made in Heaven here if the last four years has muddled up the memory. Over 15 minutes, there is enough detailed and a friendly patter to feel like it’s a friend telling you, over drinks, about a show they watched last night. Recaps are in Hindi. The channel also decodes teasers (Pathaan), and has also covered shows like Guns & Gulaab and Asur. (56.5k subscribers)

9. @TheLastReview

These quick videos by @TheLastReview is all you need.

Super quick. Log on if you only have five-six minutes to recall an entire season of a Hindi show. But only if you have the patience to sit through the introductory video of the person who runs the channel, music and all. This one gives the host get more screen time than we’d like. But that’s the price we pay for impatience. (9.52k subscribers)

10. #PretentiousMovieReviews

A decade on, Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath are still the recappers to beat. Videos from their hilarious 2014 mini-series (reviews posing as recaps) from the bottom of Bollywood’s barrel were the best.

A decade on, Kanan Gill (@kanan_gill with 781K subscribers) and Biswa Kalyan Rath (@yokalyanyo with 679K subscribers) are still the recappers to beat. Find videos from their hilarious 2014 mini-series (reviews posing as recaps) from the bottom of Bollywood’s barrel. Rudraksh (‘Most paagal, ever”), Aap Ka Suroor (“Most suroor, ever”), Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (“Most acting, ever”), and Hum Saath Saath Hain (“Most values, ever”).

From HT Brunch, October 7, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch