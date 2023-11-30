Listicle: Nothing verse than harmony
Nov 30, 2023 11:43 PM IST
1. The shy guy. Soft eyes, quiet look, always hanging in the back during photo shoots. Sigh. Lee Ryan from British boy band Blue (2000-2005; above) was the quintessential shy boy. The accent helped. The fact that he secretly married his girlfriend in 2022, after moving to Spain in 2021, gave us #LifeGoals. Stephen Gately worked the shy angle for Boy Zone. Every group had one. Just look.