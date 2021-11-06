Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Fall style

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Long, layered, and textured. Styled to look messy and uneven. Thick bushy sideburns that slice into the cheeks. We used the sleek, efficient, and multi-functional Dyson supersonic hair dryer which allows you to dry wet hair, without exposing it to extreme heat.

Brows: Narrow and trimmed to look defined and picture perfect.

Face: Clean shaved—the look opposing the marketing hype of ‘No shave November’. I suggest you shave and keep your face devoid of any extra hair to let the facial skin breathe before winter.

Lips: Buffed and clean.

Body: Smooth, lean, and defined.

November is arguably the most fashionable month of the year. We are no longer trying to beat the summer heat, nor is it yet the time to hibernate indoor for winter. The mild temperatures allow for personalization through layered looks and dynamic styles.

My seasonal tip: There’s no need to make major changes in your look or wardrobe. You can create your look by recycling, reusing and improvising. It’s all in the small details and how you aesthetically put elements together.

Autumn 2021 Trends

Remember: Trend or no trend, if you like the way you look, that’s all that matters.

The looks

1.Day: We are no longer going out as much as before, and the idea of a set workplace has been replaced with work-from-home situations. Fashion is therefore striking a balance between the two: semi formal clothing for online interactions and suits without ties for the office, meetings and presentations.

2.Evening: As the days are getting shorter, evenings are getting colder much sooner than before. A blazer with jeans over a full sleeve top is without a doubt an essential for men’s fall fashion 2021. It can elevate your style and is suitable for various occasions.

3.Sports and leisure: Weekend, leisure, and sportswear is the new focus area for men. The skinny fit is on its way out, while looser and relaxed fits are taking over sportswear and leisurewear for both boys and men.

4.Protective gear: Protection is a definite trend. So much so, that just one layer of protective piece is not enough to ensure one is fully prepared for what’s out there. Masks remain in use for crowded and public spaces and the less skin that’s exposed, the better.

5.Casual, semi formal and night-outs: The seasons strongest looks emphasise on occasions that are laid back or slightly dressy. As lockdowns ease, parties and nightclubs are back in focus and so is dressing up for them.

Shape and form

1.Oversized jackets: Political and economic influences are being marked by a sense of disruptive construction and unconventional design. Resulting in deconstructed and oversized outerwear.

2.Comfort fit: The dominant theme is freedom of the human body.

3.Layers: The look consists of a base layer, a cropped middle layer with long sleeves, and an oversized outer layer to finish things off.

Colours

Choose shades of brown that have undertones similar to fall foliage. Chestnut, cinnamon and copper will add warmth to any look. Unusual but popular for this time of the year; shades of the day sky - so plenty of blue and grey.

Brown: Light to dark hues.

Blue: Rich and dark shades.

Red: Matt and deep over glossy and bright.

Grey: Light and pastel tones.

The seasons main garments

Full sleeve tops and shirts, jackets, blazers, joggers, sweatpants, track suits, jeans, hoodies, crease free suits, full sleeve shirts and trousers.

Accessories

A focus on bags and carry-on accessories.

Dress up or down boots and sneakers to add miles to your styles.

Ankle length footwear: Boots, Lace up and zipper styles.

Sneakers and running shoes: From sportswear to casual and daywear.

Materials

Leather: Leather accessories and heavy-duty footwear. Street style goes mainstream with gender-blurring elements as well as unconventional design details on bags and shoes. Elements of bondage on belts and suspenders.

Garments to look good in

Sporty jogger pants from Onitsuka Tiger

Grey sweatpants are now a must have and a wardrobe essential for both boys and men

1.These jogger pants with fitted ankle cuffs combine comfort and ease of movement with practicality. Grey sweatpants are now a must have and a wardrobe essential for both boys and men. This sporty pair is best worn off the field, for any casual look. Be seen in these or be left out.

I love that they are extremely soft to touch and have a well-structured fit.

The slim fit men’s cotton track suit from Puma

It has a sporty look with clean lines and a slim fitted silhouette, making it ideal for sports, leisure, and casual wear

2.Track suits aren’t always comfortable but this one surely is. It has a sporty look with clean lines and a slim fitted silhouette, making it ideal for sports, leisure, and casual wear. The jacket has a full zip closure and side pockets, while the pants have an elastic waistband and internal drawcord. Soft to feel and available in a lovely blue and black.

My live-in look for the season.

Blue shirt by Shirt Theory

The design allows you switch from a casual day look to a semi formal look with ease

3.Besides the delicate, soft, and breathable fabric what sets this shirt apart is its versality, as its design allows you switch from a casual day look to a semi formal look with ease. A distinct white band runs through from the collar, button panel, pocket lining and the inner cuff.

The rich blue and stark white colour contrast works well to create a smart nautical feel.

The functional jacket by Uniqlo WM

Available in brown and black, they pair well with a pair of jeans, trousers or even joggers or sweatpants

4.Lightweight, functional, and trendy would be three words that best describe these comfort fit, round neck jackets that will shield you well from the nip in the air as well as strong winds. Available in brown and black, they pair well with a pair of jeans, trousers or even joggers or sweatpants.

A must have to complete your urban city look.

Eyewear to look cool: The sleek sunglasses from Arnette

This range of eyewear is dedicated to progressive design, maximum functionality, and affordable quality.

Protective sunglasses are just as important in autumn as they are in summer. This range of eyewear is dedicated to progressive design, maximum functionality, and affordable quality. The styles, though inspired from the street have a distinct shape (they vary from round to rectangular) and have an assortment of colour options for both the frame (metal and non-metal) and lenses to choose from.

Choose a frame that accentuates your facial features.

Shoes that make heads turn:

1. Ankle length lace up shoes from Onitsuka Tiger

These extremely trendy, lace up, slim ankle shoes are inspired from wrestling boots and have a soft leather upper and an almost flat sole. The insoles provide long term cushioning and a high level of breathability. This pair of must have shoes are unisex and made of premium leather. My ‘go to’ choice to wear for semi formal occasions.

Pair them with a pair of snug fit jeans or leather pants.

2. Handmade high gloss zipper boots from Escaro Royale

They have a premium leather upper and the soles and are fitted with a French sheepskin leather lining

This pair of handmade high gloss zipper leather boots are sure to add an element of style to your look for a party or the nightclub. The outer sole is stitched directly to the insole. They have a premium leather upper and the soles and are fitted with a French sheepskin leather lining. Unzip the shoes and allow them to air out on a regular basis.

Wear them when you want your shoes to be the only prominent accessory.

3. The Ferrari RCT sneakers from Puma

They have a lightweight leather upper and a cushioned white heel with a trendy red sole and back flap

The progressive motorsport design of these sneakers uses cushioning tech that gives you a shock absorbing stride. They have a lightweight leather upper and a cushioned white heel with a trendy red sole and back flap. Ideal for day, casual or leisure wear as well as for your morning walk, run or jog.

They feel just as good as they look

4. Round tip cloth shoes from Mochi

They have a round tip front, graphic print all around and a heel that provides optimum comfort and ease

These slip in lace less shoes are ideal for younger boys and men for either home or comfort wear. They have a round tip front, graphic print all around and a heel that provides optimum comfort and ease.

Easy to wash and maintain.

Bags that speak before you do

1. The classic backpack from Brown Bear

The backpack has multiple compartments making it extremely practical to fit all your gadgets and accessories

This classic leather backpack has multiple compartments making it extremely practical to fit all your gadgets and accessories, especially when you are on the go. I recommend this smart bag for casual or semi formal settings.

Available in both brown and black.

2. The smart grey messenger bag from Aldo

Made with synthetic leather, the bag has a flap closure and multiple zipper pockets

This sleek grey messenger bag is ideal for the office and those important business meetings. Made with synthetic leather, the bag has a flap closure and multiple zipper pockets. Looks very sharp, is lightweight and extremely functional.

My pick to complete your business look.

3. The stylish backpack from Aldo

The mesh lining at the back prevents accumulation of sweat

Backpacks like this make a strong style statement. I personally like the very comfortable adjustable shoulder straps that don’t pinch or hurt, even when the bag is full. The mesh lining at the back prevents accumulation of sweat. Looks just as good with a pair of jeans as it does with formal trousers.

Choose from a variety of colour variants.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2021

