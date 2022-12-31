Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Transform your grooming in 2023

Decoding the Lead Look

Hair: Short and naturally curly

Brows: Thin and defined

Face: Clean shaved and well groomed

Lips: Thin, buffed, and clean

Body: Lean and very well defined

With the goodness of mango butter and nourishing properties of flaxseed oil this conditioner reduces breakage, provides deep conditioning, and improves hair texture (Flango moisturising conditioner by Secret)

Go in for a new hairstyle

Start at the top! Try a new hair look because we get typecast with our hairstyle. If your hair is long, go shorter and if its short, allow it to grow out a bit. Men with thin or receding hairlines would do well with cutting the sides short and allowing the centre and top to remain a bit longer and thus, look denser.

Use a conditioner to nourish and soften the hair. This will also prevent damage from pollution and the use of poor quality of water to wash it.

This hair care kit to prevent hair fall and boost regrowth contains a hair serum, shampoo, and hair wellness dietary supplements so you can target hair issues both internally and externally (All by Kosmoderma)

Address hair issues

Contrary to popular belief, hair fall, thinning of hair and greying can happen at any age and should be addressed immediately. The reasons can vary from person to person and therefore, treatments and therapies should be individual and as customised for the person as possible.

Some issues may require medical consultation and can often be controlled, if not reversed. Look out for products that are curated to address specific hair related issues and use those which work for you. Remember to give any new product enough time to show its effectiveness.

This all-natural hair combo includes a henna cream hair colour, colour-friendly shampoo and conditioner as well as a hair mask, and ensures your hair looks and feels just as good (All by Surya Brasil)

Colour your hair

Colouring your hair should be a personal decision. The choice of colour largely depends on your skin tone, lifestyle and if you are colouring to cover and conceal greys or make a fashion statement. If you do decide to colour your hair, you must know that it’s important to follow a strict hair care regime thereafter. To begin with, always try and go for chemical-free or natural colours. Then, ensure the shampoo and conditioner that you use are both ‘colour friendly’ and don’t strip the hair of the colour application that you have done.

These antioxidants provide internal sun protection, increases collagen in the skin, fight fine lines & wrinkles and reduces free radical damage (Vegan collagen builder by Wah-Tor on Chosen)

Work the face

Shave, because I cannot emphasise enough how transformational this is. Plus you will end up looking younger, fresher and a lot smarter! It’s also believed people who are clean-shaven are trusted more easily (this is one of the reasons our political leaders don’t seem that convincing).

Internally, ensure you are consuming sufficient amount of antioxidants which are great for your skin, hair, and body. They have the inherent ability to repair skin and reduce inflammation. More than anything, they reverse damage caused by the environment, including weather extremes and pollution.

This box comes with three masks made with Ayurvedic formulations that provide result based benefits including boosting the natural collagen of skin, increase firmness, illuminate, reduce pigmentation, and minimise pores (Mini Masking Kit by The Tribe Concepts)

Get that glow

Remember, the girls and the ladies have the added advantage to cover and conceal all their skin flaws, if any (be it blemishes, sunspots, lines, dark circles, and creases) with make-up, while we don’t. Therefore, skincare for men isn’t cosmetic, it’s essential. You need to follow the regimes, routines and products suggested regularly in this column to see visible results.

When our pores get blocked with surface, dust, pollution, and excessive oil, we get skin breakouts and our skin begins to look dull, lifeless, and older. It’s almost imperative to use an earth or clay based face masque (once weekly) for deep cleaning, prevent sagging and looking both brighter and fresher.

This sunscreen contains plant based antioxidants and has proven benefits against pigmentation issues (Charminar Sunscreen SPF 40 by Safescreen on Chosen)

Protect yourself

We need a few hours of good sun for both our mind and body. Besides warming you up, it has a host of other benefits. However, being over exposed to the sun can result in pigmentation, sunspots, and an unwanted tan.

Use an effective sunscreen lotion, evenly and apply generously over exposed areas about ten minutes before stepping out. Reapply every four or five hours or as necessary.

This duo includes a multi-action and age-delaying face wash that cleanses grime, dirt, and excess oil and a day and night cream which provides blue light defense and offers UVA and UVB protection (Both by Hivado)

Moisturise

I have said this enough and continue to emphasise on the use of moisturisers. Applying them and hydration adding creams and lotions are the best skincare regime that you can and should include in your daily skin care routine.

Your choice of moisturiser should be based on your skin type. Oily or combination skin requires a water based formulation, while dry skin needs products that are made with skin-friendly (and organic or natural) oils. You should use moisturisers both AM, and PM (always on a clean face) and they both should have different formulations, based on the time of their application.

This Argan and Rose Day Cream has a blend of vitamin-rich ingredients that retain moisture, defy signs of ageing, and keep skin fresh and protected. The Hibiscus and Saffron Night Cream is a rich and velvety blend of illuminating, age-delaying and vitamin-rich ingredients that keep skin hydrated and dewy. (Both by Neemli)

Lather Up

Start using a shower gel or body wash instead of soap. A bar of soap cleanses the surface of your skin by dissolving the dirt layer. A body wash works in a similar way; however, it not only cleans the skin but also moisturises it and addresses other skin concerns. A body wash can be used to replenish the moisture of the skin because of its ingredients. It can also be used if you have flaky skin and clogged pores, as it is much gentler in cleansing your skin as compared to conventional soap bars.

Keep in mind that soap bars can be a little more abrasive and often leave the skin dry. On the other hand, a body wash hydrates and nourishes the skin while cleaning it. The body wash is therefore a must-have in both dry and cold weather and is equally refreshing and hydrating to use in summer.

This Saffron and Sandalwood herbal body wash deep cleanses, hydrates and soothes the skin and leaves it feeling smooth and soft (Body Wash by Amrutam)

Smell good

Change your signature scent or start using one. Nothing defines a man better than his smell. Fragrances are an integral part of your personal style and have a powerful effect on how people remember you. Surprisingly, fragrances can foster deeper emotional connections with people. They can trigger memories, evoke nostalgia, and help us get (and stay) in the mood.

A good fragrance offers numerous benefits, from making you more attractive, to helping you feel less stressed and more confident. It adds to your overall impression of being a sharp, well put-together man. You already know that wearing good clothes and using smart accessories, ups your confidence. As general rule, we just feel better when we look nice! Wearing a cologne enhances the same feeling, as you will not only look like a million bucks but smell like it too.

This sophisticated aromatic-citrus perfume is refreshing with bergamot, lemon, and a generous presence of marine notes. The base of tonka beans, vanilla, amber, and cedarwood gives a distinct woody trail to the fragrance. (Aristocrat by Ajmal)

Pamper your body

Besides the hair and face, ensure you pay special attention to the body as well. Whatever the season, the skin needs a fair amount of nourishment and hydration. I therefore always suggest an application of a body lotion after a shower and just before you get into bed. This allows the product to work into the skin, while you sleep.

You must also use a body scrub to exfoliate and remove dead skin. This ensures the elbows, knuckles, knees, and ankles don’t look dull, lifeless, or dirty. This should be used in the shower after the skin is wet. Avoid using a harsh scrub, especially if your skin is sensitive or tends to bruise easily. I find applying the scrub on a loofah and then on the body, far easier as well as more effective.

The humble coconut is natures pharmacy, and its oil has numerous skin, hair, and wellness benefits (Cold pressed virgin Coconut oil by Coco Soul)

I have just rediscovered the goodness of Coconut oil. When applied externally it has numerous benefits for both the hair and skin. When consumed internally, it is a superfood which has the ability to burn fat, provide energy, ease digestion and has antimicrobial effects.

Keep in mind that like with other oils, you must set a limit of about two tablespoons per day. Switching from oil one to another should always be a slow and gradual process.

Yatan Ahluwalia is an image, style, grooming & etiquette consultant, trainer, and a lifestyle futurist

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

brunchletters@hindustantimes.com

Follow @HTBrunch on Instagram and Twitter