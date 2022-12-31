Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Transform your grooming in 2023
Ten ways to change the way you feel with a new look, updated grooming routine and an array of new and natural products this year
Decoding the Lead Look
Hair: Short and naturally curly
Brows: Thin and defined
Face: Clean shaved and well groomed
Lips: Thin, buffed, and clean
Body: Lean and very well defined
Go in for a new hairstyle
Start at the top! Try a new hair look because we get typecast with our hairstyle. If your hair is long, go shorter and if its short, allow it to grow out a bit. Men with thin or receding hairlines would do well with cutting the sides short and allowing the centre and top to remain a bit longer and thus, look denser.
Use a conditioner to nourish and soften the hair. This will also prevent damage from pollution and the use of poor quality of water to wash it.
Address hair issues
Contrary to popular belief, hair fall, thinning of hair and greying can happen at any age and should be addressed immediately. The reasons can vary from person to person and therefore, treatments and therapies should be individual and as customised for the person as possible.
Some issues may require medical consultation and can often be controlled, if not reversed. Look out for products that are curated to address specific hair related issues and use those which work for you. Remember to give any new product enough time to show its effectiveness.
Colour your hair
Colouring your hair should be a personal decision. The choice of colour largely depends on your skin tone, lifestyle and if you are colouring to cover and conceal greys or make a fashion statement. If you do decide to colour your hair, you must know that it’s important to follow a strict hair care regime thereafter. To begin with, always try and go for chemical-free or natural colours. Then, ensure the shampoo and conditioner that you use are both ‘colour friendly’ and don’t strip the hair of the colour application that you have done.
Work the face
Shave, because I cannot emphasise enough how transformational this is. Plus you will end up looking younger, fresher and a lot smarter! It’s also believed people who are clean-shaven are trusted more easily (this is one of the reasons our political leaders don’t seem that convincing).
Internally, ensure you are consuming sufficient amount of antioxidants which are great for your skin, hair, and body. They have the inherent ability to repair skin and reduce inflammation. More than anything, they reverse damage caused by the environment, including weather extremes and pollution.
Get that glow
Remember, the girls and the ladies have the added advantage to cover and conceal all their skin flaws, if any (be it blemishes, sunspots, lines, dark circles, and creases) with make-up, while we don’t. Therefore, skincare for men isn’t cosmetic, it’s essential. You need to follow the regimes, routines and products suggested regularly in this column to see visible results.
When our pores get blocked with surface, dust, pollution, and excessive oil, we get skin breakouts and our skin begins to look dull, lifeless, and older. It’s almost imperative to use an earth or clay based face masque (once weekly) for deep cleaning, prevent sagging and looking both brighter and fresher.
Protect yourself
We need a few hours of good sun for both our mind and body. Besides warming you up, it has a host of other benefits. However, being over exposed to the sun can result in pigmentation, sunspots, and an unwanted tan.
Use an effective sunscreen lotion, evenly and apply generously over exposed areas about ten minutes before stepping out. Reapply every four or five hours or as necessary.
Moisturise
I have said this enough and continue to emphasise on the use of moisturisers. Applying them and hydration adding creams and lotions are the best skincare regime that you can and should include in your daily skin care routine.
Your choice of moisturiser should be based on your skin type. Oily or combination skin requires a water based formulation, while dry skin needs products that are made with skin-friendly (and organic or natural) oils. You should use moisturisers both AM, and PM (always on a clean face) and they both should have different formulations, based on the time of their application.
Lather Up
Start using a shower gel or body wash instead of soap. A bar of soap cleanses the surface of your skin by dissolving the dirt layer. A body wash works in a similar way; however, it not only cleans the skin but also moisturises it and addresses other skin concerns. A body wash can be used to replenish the moisture of the skin because of its ingredients. It can also be used if you have flaky skin and clogged pores, as it is much gentler in cleansing your skin as compared to conventional soap bars.
Keep in mind that soap bars can be a little more abrasive and often leave the skin dry. On the other hand, a body wash hydrates and nourishes the skin while cleaning it. The body wash is therefore a must-have in both dry and cold weather and is equally refreshing and hydrating to use in summer.
Smell good
Change your signature scent or start using one. Nothing defines a man better than his smell. Fragrances are an integral part of your personal style and have a powerful effect on how people remember you. Surprisingly, fragrances can foster deeper emotional connections with people. They can trigger memories, evoke nostalgia, and help us get (and stay) in the mood.
A good fragrance offers numerous benefits, from making you more attractive, to helping you feel less stressed and more confident. It adds to your overall impression of being a sharp, well put-together man. You already know that wearing good clothes and using smart accessories, ups your confidence. As general rule, we just feel better when we look nice! Wearing a cologne enhances the same feeling, as you will not only look like a million bucks but smell like it too.
Pamper your body
Besides the hair and face, ensure you pay special attention to the body as well. Whatever the season, the skin needs a fair amount of nourishment and hydration. I therefore always suggest an application of a body lotion after a shower and just before you get into bed. This allows the product to work into the skin, while you sleep.
You must also use a body scrub to exfoliate and remove dead skin. This ensures the elbows, knuckles, knees, and ankles don’t look dull, lifeless, or dirty. This should be used in the shower after the skin is wet. Avoid using a harsh scrub, especially if your skin is sensitive or tends to bruise easily. I find applying the scrub on a loofah and then on the body, far easier as well as more effective.
I have just rediscovered the goodness of Coconut oil. When applied externally it has numerous benefits for both the hair and skin. When consumed internally, it is a superfood which has the ability to burn fat, provide energy, ease digestion and has antimicrobial effects.
Keep in mind that like with other oils, you must set a limit of about two tablespoons per day. Switching from oil one to another should always be a slow and gradual process.
Yatan Ahluwalia is an image, style, grooming & etiquette consultant, trainer, and a lifestyle futurist
From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022
brunchletters@hindustantimes.com
