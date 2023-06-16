The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Mourning the end of Devi drama. Never Have I Ever is over. Who’s going to entertain us? Or set friendship goals, teach us how to handle grief, and let us know we’re okay the way we are? Season 4 had a few problems: hero-worshipping toxic boys was just one. But it was a sensible look at high-school life and it was funny. The best part? Poorna Jagannathan as the mom.

Having mixed feelings about India hosting Miss World. We last hosted 27 years ago. So much has changed since. Are we really as excited? Do we still get excited about plastered-on grins, women shouting the names of their countries, and narrow ideas of beauty? Plus, aren’t we blinded by the crystal gowns already?

Loving this comeback. Or should we say throwback? Either way, we’ve just learnt that actor Uditaa Goswami is now also a DJ and music producer and we’re here for this. Side note, it’s been 20 years since Paap released, so let’s all listen to the album and feel old together.

Thinking about love, life, loss and hope. Delhi’s Partition Museum has opened and it features stories from survivors, a VR film called Child of Empire (sign up for that in advance), a hard-hitting installation of a train compartment with belongings left behind, and displays of simple objects such as shawls, robes and kettles that hold so many memories.

Owning a hero.A bit of one, anyway. Warner Bros Home Entertainment is selling NFT-based bundles built around 1978’s Superman: The Movie. This includes a 4K Ultra HD format version of the Christopher Reeve hit, image galleries and artist renderings. Not a bird or a plane. But it’s selling out faster than the speed of light.

From HT Brunch, June 17, 2023

