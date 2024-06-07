Narcissist or just confident? Here’s the difference

Could you be a narcissist? Don’t ask Instagram. Mental-health influencers have been tossing the term around like confetti at a parade. It’s their catch-all diagnosis for every minor frustration and perceived flaw. The content is catchy too: 10 Things My Narcissist Mother Did While I Was Growing Up (#3: Told me I’m fat); Is My Date A Narcissist? (She ate my fries, you guys!). If only classification were so simple. Four psychologists with experience in treating the disorder sort out what narcissism is and isn’t.

In The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Miranda Priestly was an exacting boss, but hardly a narcissist.