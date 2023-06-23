Texting, texting. Is this thing on? Notes from Gen Z on how to use chat apps

“When you send a wuphf, it goes to your home phone, cell phone, email, Facebook, Twitter and homescreen. All at the same time.” Ryan Howard’s invention from the American version of The Office (stolen, shamelessly from Kelly Kapoor), is 13 years old. And yet, it’s the kind of communication nightmare that still brings on the chills.

Netflix documentary-drama The Social Dilemma focusses on how big social-media companies manipulate users by using algorithms that encourage addiction to their platforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By all means, connect with friends, family and the maybe-crush on every messaging platform. But consider that not all 2 billion WhatsApp users use it the same way. There are 1.1 billion Instagram users, they all have DMs. But it’s not primarily a messaging app. Some 700 million people use Telegram. They’re not all seeking the same experience. Facebook is the endangered species that nobody wants to save. SMS is for OTPs that are auto-filled anyway. Who knows what Twitter users want anymore?

We’ve lived long enough with tech to start deploying some filters. Here’s what to use when. And why:

Dire emergencies. For absolute 911s, stick to voice calls. Do not ring “just to chat” without checking if the person is, in fact, “free to chat”. Do not call if it’s not life-or-death. Do not follow up a missed call with another call if there’s a way to text in between. And with texting, use the platform the recipient typically checks most often. Nobody wants their SOSs to be stuck in between a bunch of LMAOs and ROFLs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special needs. Gaming enthusiasts socialise on Discord. Videos and filters are best explored and shared on Snapchat. Instagram’s countless posts and unlimited supply of Reels are best shared within the app’s messaging system. WhatsApp, regardless of what uncles believe, is not only for Good Morning Dear wishes and memes that were cool last month. It has what most messaging services don’t: a search function, a repository for images and docs, and a timed mute feature. It’s better for event planning, multiple-input chats, and record keeping (via incriminating screenshots!) Use them to stay clued in or clued out.

Ryan’s invention wuphf.com, from the American version of The Office, threatened to send a message to your home phone, cell phone, email, Facebook, Twitter and homescreen. All at once. What a disaster!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just for memes. Instagram and Snapchat allow for one-touch sharing. It’s why the phone pings 24 times as your bestie is on the Uber home and scrolling idly in a traffic jam. Don’t be that person. Respect boundaries and know when to stop. One-word replies or getting seen-zoned mean “tone it down”.

People and priorities. Dad’s on Insta now, so is the boss. Perhaps neither of them want to see three selfies from last night’s Pimps and Hos dress-up party. Keep the Close Friends Insta list tight to prevent the posts sent out in error. Send work-related notes by email or the office-approved chat group. Text colleagues only as a quick follow-up. Restrict non-urgent texts to working hours. As for the “I saw this and I thought of you” posts, save them for those who haven’t been in touch for a while.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Flirt sheet. So much can go so wrong when wooing on the wrong platform. The dating app Clover analysed data from its three million users in 2017 to work out which platform singles preferred. About 57% of the users chose Snapchat, while only 43% of the users picked Instagram. The app that thrives on disappearing and encrypted messages is better for flirting; who knew?

Keeping up. The obsession among Gen-Z is BeReal, a platform which notifies you to post within two minutes exactly what you are doing at that moment, from both the front and back camera. It’s so banal, it’s irresistible. No filters. No editing. No enhancements. Unlike other platforms, it creates an intimate, judgement-free zone, but only once a day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Remember this. A watched phone never pings. If someone really wanted to get in touch, they wouldn’t let a wuphf of platforms confuse them. If someone is determined to stay unseen, they’ll find a way. Keep voice calls for emergencies (and for grandma, who is not reading this story and didn’t watch The Office). It’s called a phone, but it hasn’t been a calling device for a while now.

From HT Brunch, June 24, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON