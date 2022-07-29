Nostalgia with Akbar Khan, “At 22, I produced, directed, wrote and acted in my film, Haadsa”
At 22, where were you career-wise?
I dropped out of school when I was 16, and got my first job as the fourth assistant to director Mohan Bijlani the next year. I was chief assistant to my late brother, Feroz, and made my acting debut in Anjaan Rahein. At 22, I produced, directed, wrote and acted in my film Haadsa.
Your bank balance?
I had a savings account with Dena Bank, Juhu. My bank balance would shock me—I was generous with friends.
What was your focus in life?
Making films. Even now I have the same spirit and dream of making another magnum opus.
Your relationship status then?
I was a romantic and surrounded by Indian beauties and European air-hostesses staying at Juhu’s Sun-n-Sand Hotel. I couldn’t make up my mind about marriage and stayed a bachelor till I got married on an impulse at the age of 45.
Tell us about your family then?
My late mother, Bibi Fatima Begum, was the pillar of the family after the passing of my father, Sadiq Ali Khan, when my eldest brother, Feroz Khan was 16. Feroz was followed by Sanjay, Shahrooq, Sameer, my sister Dilshad and I. We would party together and had our spats, but made up quickly with a big hug.
Had you developed a sense of style?
I dressed to look presentable and be comfortable. I didn’t overdress.
Your fitness quotient?
A cocktail of physical exercises—jogging, walking, yoga, riding and calisthenics, and positive thinking.
From HT Brunch, July 30, 2022
