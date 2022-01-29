Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Nostalgia with Danish Husain: “I wanted to be a cricketer or an Army General”
brunch

Nostalgia with Danish Husain: “I wanted to be a cricketer or an Army General”

The actor, poet and storyteller talks about figuring out his career when he was 22, being financially dependent on his parents and crushing on Sushmita Sen
Danish Husain at 22 (inset) and at 50 (above) (Indraneil Sengupta)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:11 PM IST
ByAnanya Ghosh

Where were you career-wise?

Clueless, wayward. I had tried working in a music magazine to assert my independence but the sales job was back breaking, and my father said I should give the entrance exam of either FMS (Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University) or the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) and carve a respectable career. I came from a family of academics and was expected to follow the same route.

Danish back in 1998 at his Delhi residence

What was the state of your finances like?

Completely dependent on my parents.

Danish and his sister, Zahera
RELATED STORIES

What was your focus professionally?

Completely unfocussed. I was just doing what was being told with no game plan.

Danish with his daughter Zahra Husaini during the shoot of Peepli Live

What changed that?

DSE transformed me. I was interacting with a world-class faculty, the brightest students, and was exposed to authors, ideas and views I wasn’t acquainted with at all.

Top Mobile Deals
Danish in his personal library at his Delhi home

Any romance in the air...?

There was a girl that I liked immensely but it was more a Sahir Ludhianvi moment.

terī sāñsoñ kī thakan terī nigāhoñ kā sukūt

dar-haqīqat koī rañgīn sharārat hī na ho

maiñ jise pyaar kā andāz samajh baiThā huuñ

vo tabassum vo takallum tirī aadat hī na ho,

which translates to: ‘Your sultry sigh, your languid gaze, May not be flirtatious mischief, What I imagined as romance, That smile, that tender speech may not be your style at all.’

Danish (right) at his wedding reception

What was your most prized possession?

My Yamaha RX 100 bike, my little library of books, and my music cassette collection.

Zahra as a kid in 1998 in Nonahara, Ghazipur

Your biggest dream?

To be a cricketer or an Army General.

Celebrating his friend’s new Fiat in New Delhi

Your celebrity crush then?

On campus we had a collective crush on Sushmita Sen when she won Miss Universe.

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ananya Ghosh

Ananya Ghosh is an assistant editor with Hindustan Times Brunch. She has 10 years of experience as a journalist having worked as a copy editor/feature writer in various publications....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP