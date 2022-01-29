Nostalgia with Danish Husain: “I wanted to be a cricketer or an Army General”

Where were you career-wise?

Clueless, wayward. I had tried working in a music magazine to assert my independence but the sales job was back breaking, and my father said I should give the entrance exam of either FMS (Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University) or the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) and carve a respectable career. I came from a family of academics and was expected to follow the same route.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Danish back in 1998 at his Delhi residence

What was the state of your finances like?

Completely dependent on my parents.

Danish and his sister, Zahera

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What was your focus professionally?

Completely unfocussed. I was just doing what was being told with no game plan.

Danish with his daughter Zahra Husaini during the shoot of Peepli Live

What changed that?

DSE transformed me. I was interacting with a world-class faculty, the brightest students, and was exposed to authors, ideas and views I wasn’t acquainted with at all.

Danish in his personal library at his Delhi home

Any romance in the air...?

There was a girl that I liked immensely but it was more a Sahir Ludhianvi moment.

terī sāñsoñ kī thakan terī nigāhoñ kā sukūt

dar-haqīqat koī rañgīn sharārat hī na ho

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

maiñ jise pyaar kā andāz samajh baiThā huuñ

vo tabassum vo takallum tirī aadat hī na ho,

which translates to: ‘Your sultry sigh, your languid gaze, May not be flirtatious mischief, What I imagined as romance, That smile, that tender speech may not be your style at all.’

Danish (right) at his wedding reception

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What was your most prized possession?

My Yamaha RX 100 bike, my little library of books, and my music cassette collection.

Zahra as a kid in 1998 in Nonahara, Ghazipur

Your biggest dream?

To be a cricketer or an Army General.

Celebrating his friend’s new Fiat in New Delhi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your celebrity crush then?

On campus we had a collective crush on Sushmita Sen when she won Miss Universe.

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON