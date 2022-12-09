Nostalgia with Kamal Sadanah: “I was a bachelor living in a palatial bungalow by myself”
The actor and filmmaker talks about his debut film with Kajol, his support system, and having an active lifestyle
Where were you career-wise?
Kajol and my debut film, Bekhudi, had released. I was filming a bunch of movies. I was born in the film industry, with my father Brij Sadanah directing over 30 films, including Victoria No.203. My mother, Sayeeda Khan, made her acting debut with Manoj Kumar in Kanch Ki Gudia. My chachas, aunts, cousins were all filmmakers or actors. At 16, I started as an assistant director, but I was always sure of becoming an actor.
Your bank balance?
I had an account with HSBC bank and its manager, Mrs Doris D’Souza, took the time to teach me the banking system. She lives in Goa now and we are still in touch. I was making a good amount from the films I had signed, so, I did not have any financial difficulties.
Who was your emotional support system?
My close friends never left my side considering I had just faced the trauma of losing my entire family in a tragic incident. I had a strong support system in my in-house staff—my manager Sharmaji, driver Ramsingh, and chef, Pritam Singh.
Your romantic status?
I was a bachelor living in a palatial bungalow by myself, with a staff of 15. So, yes, I had a few romantic interludes.
Your focus in life?
To work hard and party harder. And boy, did I exceed the limit!
Your fashion sense?
High-waist jeans, Godfather-style double-breasted suits, bold printed shirts from Versace. I knew a shoemaker from Matheran who made great boots. I had over 30 pairs!
Your fitness quotient?
I had a gym at home and worked out regularly. I ate rich, home-made Indian and Mughlai cuisine but had decent metabolism and active lifestyle.
The ARRI 2C camera that I inherited. When I was travelling to the US or Europe, I would be buying lenses and filters while my friends shopped for clothes.
Saif (Ali Khan) and I had become close friends and we took many vacations, travelling together in a group. Once, on a safari in Kenya, we were chased, surrounded, and our lives were threatened.
I should have gone for Oktoberfest. I finally went in my 40s.
Don’t make impulsive decisions, sign films with better scripts and filmmakers.
From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022
