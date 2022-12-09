Nostalgia with Kamal Sadanah: “I was a bachelor living in a palatial bungalow by myself”

Where were you career-wise?

Kajol and my debut film, Bekhudi, had released. I was filming a bunch of movies. I was born in the film industry, with my father Brij Sadanah directing over 30 films, including Victoria No.203. My mother, Sayeeda Khan, made her acting debut with Manoj Kumar in Kanch Ki Gudia. My chachas, aunts, cousins were all filmmakers or actors. At 16, I started as an assistant director, but I was always sure of becoming an actor.

On a fishing break with make-up man Alok Dutta when the Ooty weather didn’t permit filming of Kali Topi Laal Roomal

Your bank balance?

I had an account with HSBC bank and its manager, Mrs Doris D’Souza, took the time to teach me the banking system. She lives in Goa now and we are still in touch. I was making a good amount from the films I had signed, so, I did not have any financial difficulties.

With his buddies. From the left: Hari Venkat, Sohail Master, Kamal, Sanjay Hemnani and Rajat Rawail

Who was your emotional support system?

My close friends never left my side considering I had just faced the trauma of losing my entire family in a tragic incident. I had a strong support system in my in-house staff—my manager Sharmaji, driver Ramsingh, and chef, Pritam Singh.

With close friends Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Navneet Nishaan, whom he’s still in touch with

Your romantic status?

I was a bachelor living in a palatial bungalow by myself, with a staff of 15. So, yes, I had a few romantic interludes.

Your focus in life?

To work hard and party harder. And boy, did I exceed the limit!

(Above) At the premiere of Rang, with producer Mansoor Siddique and director Talat Jani

Your fashion sense?

High-waist jeans, Godfather-style double-breasted suits, bold printed shirts from Versace. I knew a shoemaker from Matheran who made great boots. I had over 30 pairs!

Shooting for the Hum Sab Chor Hai song Sanwali Saloni Teri in Rajasthan

Your fitness quotient?

I had a gym at home and worked out regularly. I ate rich, home-made Indian and Mughlai cuisine but had decent metabolism and active lifestyle.

With Sharmila Tagore in Pataudi. Kamal’s father, Brij Sadanah, had directed her in three films

The ARRI 2C camera that I inherited. When I was travelling to the US or Europe, I would be buying lenses and filters while my friends shopped for clothes.

Saif, Amrita and Kamal would finish shooting and take a late-night flight to Pataudi

Saif (Ali Khan) and I had become close friends and we took many vacations, travelling together in a group. Once, on a safari in Kenya, we were chased, surrounded, and our lives were threatened.

Kamal posing for a picture while shooting for Rock Dancer

I should have gone for Oktoberfest. I finally went in my 40s.

Don’t make impulsive decisions, sign films with better scripts and filmmakers.

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

