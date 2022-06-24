Nostalgia with Mame Khan: “When I turned 22, I celebrated my birthday for the first time“
Do you remember your 22nd birthday?
It was the first birthday I celebrated! Back then, the concept of celebrating birthdays was uncommon. I was shooting for a movie with an international crew in Bikaner, Rajasthan. They had my ID so, they knew about my birthday and arranged a cake.
You favourite memory from that time?
When I saw real snow for the first time in Russia. We had to change flights in Moscow and I walked on snow in my Rajasthani juttis!
What was your focus on, professionally?
I was restless and hungry for music, I was focussing on my riyaaz and used to listen to grand maestros like Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Shab, Ustad Nusarat Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan.
Did that impact your mindset?
I followed my family legacy more by instinct than conscious choice. My mindset changed after I started travelling abroad.
At 22, where were you career-wise?
I was at a life-changing point; I transitioned from a dholak player to a singer.
Your biggest moment till then?
Leaving for a six month-long world tour at the age of 19.
Any romance in the air...?
I was romancing my music!
What was your go-to outfit for a date?
My dates were musical ones, on stage and with an audience. I wore Rajasthan’s traditional attire and a colourful pagadi—which I wear even now.
What did you do for fitness?
I used to play volleyball and cricket.
What was your most prized possession at the time?
My ability to sing, my dholak and my harmonium.
Your biggest dream at that point?
I am living that dream today—to be a singer!
Your favourite song during that phase?
An old mix tape of the best of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan like Sanu Ik Pal Chain—self recorded and rewound with a pen as my walkman didn’t have that function (laughs).
Your celebrity crush then?
Aishwarya Rai!
From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022
