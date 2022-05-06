Nostalgia with Seema Bhargava Pahwa: “At 22, I didn’t go for auditions or have photographs clicked”

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was playing the character Badki in the popular TV show Hum Log. I knew I wanted to act since I was five years old. My mother, also an actress, introduced me to it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the play Shakuntala Ki Anguthi (1984) with theatre group, Sambhav

What constituted your family then?

There were six of us—my parents, Saroj and Rattanlal Bhargava, and us four siblings. I was the youngest but my parents never gave me any preferential treatment. My father was a salesman and we lived in Daryaganj in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Manoj Pahwa, her husband now, in the play Aadhe Adhure

What was your fashion sense at 22?

I have always liked Indian clothes and would wear sarees quite often. I would prefer cottons.

What was your most prized possession then?

The paintings I made. It was a hobby and I was fond of sketching. If I saw something I liked, I would make a portrait.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema in a picture from the play Aashad Ka Ek Din, with Manoj Sharma

What was your biggest dream?

I wanted to perform in front of an audience as big as the crowds Michael Jackson drew.

On vacation in Mauritius

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who was your favourite actor then?

Rajesh Khanna has always been my favourite. There’s never been another romantic hero like him.

A picture of Seema when she was in school

At that age, were you confident that you would be successful?

I never thought it was possible. I had no plan or strategy. I didn’t go for auditions or have photographs clicked for film directors. I was happy doing theatre, because I enjoyed it tremendously. Fortunately, people called me and gave me work, unasked for. I have no problem working in any medium, be it television, films or the stage. All I know is that I’m an actor and I will act whenever the right opportunity presents itself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema with her parents and elder sister Neeru

What was your fitness quotient?

I was very thin in those days and weighed around 60 kilos. My metabolism was such that I did not have to do anything to stay slim.

With her daughter Manukriti Pahwa in 1997

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Is there anything you would have done differently?

No. I was satisfied. I was a famous star on TV, at the peak of my theatre career. Also, I had my boyfriend and my relatives by my side.

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch