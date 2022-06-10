Nostalgia with Talat Aziz: “I was travelling Canada, Paris & London, singing for my supper”

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was just starting out as a ghazal singer after having made the decision to not pursue my cricket as a career. I made sure I had only one option—to make it as a ghazal singer—because I loved music. I still do.

Talat was setting his own fashion trends when he was 22

Your bank balance then?

I was travelling all over the world like a gypsy, so I didn’t even have a bank account. Whatever I earned, I spent on my travels.

Talat with Lata Mangeshkar at the release of his album, Manzil

Your relationship status then?

I was too engrossed in my first love—ghazal. Though I had many female well-wishers, I wasn’t interested in a serious relationship.

With Dilip Kumar who spotted Talat at a party when he was a struggling singer

Your frame of mind?

I was a free bird without a care in the world except to live for the day. I did not worry about tomorrow.

With his guru, Mehdi Hassan, who released Talat’s album Saughaat at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai

Your fashion sense?

I was ‘with it’ without being too fastidious. I would sport long hair with flared pants or bell bottoms.

With ghazal singer Rajendra Mehta of the Rajendra-Nina duo

Your most prized possession at that time?

A harmonium made specially for me with Parisian reeds, which are rare.

With his first guru, Ustad Samad Khan

Who constituted your family then?

My father Abdul Azeem Khan, mother Sajida Abid, and my younger brother Rafat. I travelled all over Canada, Paris, London then, literally singing for my supper.

Jagjit Singh and Chitra at the release of Talat’s debut album, JagjIt Singh presents Talat Aziz

Who were your musical idols back then?

Khayyam Saheb was one of my favourite music composers, especially for his private ghazal recordings in which Begum Akhtar saheba sang. I loved Madan Mohan’s compositions. My only regret is that I couldn’t meet him personally, but his son Sanjeev Kohli is my best friend.

Talat (extreme left) playing cricket for the Combined Schools XI

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

