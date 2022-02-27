Nostalgia with Urvashi Dholakia: “I hadn’t estimated how popular Komolika would get!”

At age 22, where were you career-wise?

At the age of 22, I was playing Komolika!

During a photoshoot with photographer Rakesh Shreshta

What was the state of your finances like?

I was earning for myself. I was doing Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and three others simultaneously with Balaji—Kalash, Karam and Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, and Mehendi Tere Naam Ki with Aruna Irani productions.

Urvashi (in green), Sangeeta Ghosh and other co-stars on the sets of Mehendi Tere Naam Ki

Your biggest moment till then?

Playing Komolika! I had not estimated how popular the character would get.

As Komolika on the sets of Kasautii Zindagi Kay

What was your fashion sense like?

Stilettos were my favourite. Then, halter tops, off-shoulder and one-sided dresses. And this one denim jacket, which still fits!

Urvashi at home with her twin boys, Kshitij and Sagar

What was a day in your life like?

I needed to keep working and earning to raise my two boys as a single mother. The TV industry was very different then; I was just going with the flow and hopping from one set to another. One day I had packed up after a 7am to 10pm shift and was heading to my car to go home, when another production guy came to me to take me to a set to shoot for another show that they wanted me to be part of. I shot there till 4.30am the next day.

With Aruna Irani and Satyen Kappu on the sets of Mehendi Tere Naam Ki

Any romance in life?

With my crazy work schedule, even if there was some scope of romance, it would have been out of the window!

Urvashi with Renuka Shahane on the sets of a show called Tejaswini, in which she played Renuka’s younger sister

Your most prized possession then?

My first car, a Zen.

With Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay and Urvashi’s best friend at an event in Bhuj

Your celebrity crush?

I’ve always had a crush on SRK.

