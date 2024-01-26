 On-screen moments, off-screen memories: Sanya Malhotra shares it all - Hindustan Times
On-screen moments, off-screen memories: Sanya Malhotra shares it all

On-screen moments, off-screen memories: Sanya Malhotra shares it all

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jan 26, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Can you believe Sanya Malhotra is already 14 films old? She’s played a headstrong cop, a stubborn wife, a quirky widow and more. She planned on being a dancer. Follow her sidestep to Bollywood as she maps her memorable roles and what went down off-screen

In India, ECA-quota students are a special breed. They enrol for the Extra Curricular Activities in college. They spend their hours away from the desk, drawing, debating, rehearsing soliloquies, getting the music-room piano to work. Teachers tell them they’re doomed to fail in life. They, however do fine. Many grow up to wow everyone with skills they honed off the books. And once in a generation, an ECA student might blossom into someone like Sanya Malhotra.

Sanya Malhotra was in the dance society of Delhi University’s Gargi College. (Mohit Varu; Hair and make-up: Natasha Mathias, Stylist:Meagan Concessio.)
Sanya’s first-ever audition landed her the role of wrestler Babita Phogat in Dangal (2016).
Sanya’s career took off after Pagglait. She found her work soulmate in Radhika Madan in Pataakha.
The highlight of Jawan (2023) was sharing space with Shah Rukh Khan, says Malhotra.
Sanya played the supporting and understanding partner in Badhaai Ho (2018).
Sanya leads her upcoming release Mrs, playing a married woman who rediscovers herself.
