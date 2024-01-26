On-screen moments, off-screen memories: Sanya Malhotra shares it all

In India, ECA-quota students are a special breed. They enrol for the Extra Curricular Activities in college. They spend their hours away from the desk, drawing, debating, rehearsing soliloquies, getting the music-room piano to work. Teachers tell them they’re doomed to fail in life. They, however do fine. Many grow up to wow everyone with skills they honed off the books. And once in a generation, an ECA student might blossom into someone like Sanya Malhotra.

Sanya Malhotra was in the dance society of Delhi University’s Gargi College. (Mohit Varu; Hair and make-up: Natasha Mathias, Stylist:Meagan Concessio.)