On-screen moments, off-screen memories: Sanya Malhotra shares it all
Jan 26, 2024 09:40 AM IST
Can you believe Sanya Malhotra is already 14 films old? She’s played a headstrong cop, a stubborn wife, a quirky widow and more. She planned on being a dancer. Follow her sidestep to Bollywood as she maps her memorable roles and what went down off-screen
In India, ECA-quota students are a special breed. They enrol for the Extra Curricular Activities in college. They spend their hours away from the desk, drawing, debating, rehearsing soliloquies, getting the music-room piano to work. Teachers tell them they’re doomed to fail in life. They, however do fine. Many grow up to wow everyone with skills they honed off the books. And once in a generation, an ECA student might blossom into someone like Sanya Malhotra.
