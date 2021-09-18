Prateek Sadhu: Grow your own spices

DIY herbs & chillies

Is it possible to grow regional herbs and chillies from my hometown in Mussoorie in Mumbai? How can I give it a try?

—Sukanya R, Via Instagram

The best way to grow these herbs and chillies is to pot them as an indoor plant first. Check out if the weather is conducive to them as Mumbai is hot. But for chillies, tropical and sub-tropical weathers are fine, so chillies will do well in Mumbai. For herbs too, first try planting them indoors and only take them outside if they look healthy. Repot them outside into larger pots and you can have your own herb garden. And chillies!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

