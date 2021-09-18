Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prateek Sadhu: Grow your own spices

Why deprive yourself of ingredients from your hometown without at least trying a way they can thrive in the city? Our expert gives tips
By Prateek Sadhu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Our expert on how you can bring a little bit of your hometown to the city

DIY herbs & chillies

Is it possible to grow regional herbs and chillies from my hometown in Mussoorie in Mumbai? How can I give it a try?

—Sukanya R, Via Instagram

The best way to grow these herbs and chillies is to pot them as an indoor plant first. Check out if the weather is conducive to them as Mumbai is hot. But for chillies, tropical and sub-tropical weathers are fine, so chillies will do well in Mumbai. For herbs too, first try planting them indoors and only take them outside if they look healthy. Repot them outside into larger pots and you can have your own herb garden. And chillies!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, September 19, 2021

