Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: ‘Tis is the season for fruits

Prateek Sadhu: ‘Tis is the season for fruits

Published on Aug 19, 2022 07:13 PM IST

If you struggle with cutting and peeling fruits, here are some easy ways in which you can incorporate them in your diet

ByPrateek Sadhu

I never remember to cut and eat fruits. What is an easy way to incorporate them into my diet?

—Kirtika, via Instagram

It’s easy to incorporate fruits in our diet, but opting for seasonal fruits is crucial. The first thing to remember is to eat fruits before meals instead of after meals, as that has more health benefits. Make fruits a part of your day-to-day salads or morning juices. August and September is apple harvest season, so I recommend an apple and mint juice. Stone fruits are in season as well, so make plums, apricots and peaches into smoothies or yogurts.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2022

