Forecast for skincare: Are you keeping up with the climate?

The weather seems to be in a constant state of flux. The first half of March was among the hottest on record for the month. A few days in the second half were among the coldest in 73 years. There have been unseasonal spells of rain, dust storms, dry winds, a burst of humidity and ever-present pollution.

Spray thermal water mists at regular intervals to gently wipe sweat and dust off the face when you are outdoors. (Shutterstock)

It’s created the perfect storm for skin problems: Hands are grimy, surfaces dusty. Noses are runny, faces sweaty. “Skin confusion is at its peak,” says dermatologist Dr Ashwini Padmawar. As the body responds to the atmosphere, the skin tries to repair and nourish itself. It compensates for dry weather by producing more oil. It eases up during times of humidity. So it’s understandable that the rapid weather changes are triggering breakouts, redness, even itchy and stressed skin.

Dr Padmawar and dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad offer advice on how to right the balance when bad winds blow.

The dirty culprit. Dust storms have caused more sand and dirt from the outdoors to enter homes than usual. Floors are swabbed, shelves dusted. But surfaces such as doorknobs, water taps, light switches, laptops, the computer mouse, and drawer handles remain bacteria traps. Hands that touch them transfer the bacteria to the sweaty face, clogging pores, triggering breakouts and blackheads, causing acne, says Sharad.

The solution is simple – instead of worrying about specks of dust in every corner, get into the habit of washing your hands and face more often. Shower twice a day if needed and if possible. When outdoors, spray thermal water mists at regular intervals to gently wipe sweat off the face.

Chilling stories. If air-conditioning is the great escape from heat, humidity and dust, consider that it comes with problems of its own. It creates a drier environment, dehydrating skin. Dry patches, left untreated, can cause atopic dermatitis (eczema), which shows up as itchy, flaky, inflamed skin. Not a good look.

More dust and grime enters home when there’s a storm. Floors are swabbed, shelves dusted. But doorknobs, water taps, light switches, laptops, the computer mouse, and drawer handles remain bacteria traps. Hands that touch them transfer the bacteria to the sweaty face, causing acne. Wash hands more often to keep the face clear. (Shutterstock)

Reach for a light moisturiser more often, and use it on clean skin, rather than slathering on a heavy one that will trap dirt for the day. Apply it not just on the face but the hands, arms and feet. If an alcohol-based toner is part of your night-time skincare routine, skip it if you’ve been in an air-conditioned environment all day. Instead, cleanse with alcohol-free micellar water.

Trouble is brewing. “In a dry summer, it’s best to stay away from coffee of any kind, especially the one with milk and sugar,” says Sharad. Any form of dairy increases the IGF1 (insulin-like growth factor 1) hormone in our body, causing breakouts and acne. Sugar accelerates the ageing process, regardless of the weather. So cold coffee will do damage too.

Sniffle central. Dust and pollution often lead to persistent sneezing. “Wiping your nose constantly can cause redness and flaky skin in the area,” says Padmawar. It’s best to take an anti-allergy pill at night and apply extra moisturiser just around the nose, adds Sharad.

Throw shade at the sun. Cold days, cloudy days, dusty days and dry days have no bearing on how much skin damage the sun can do. Most dermatologists recommend using sunscreen all through the day, even for those who are indoors.

High temperatures additionally increase skin sensitivity to UV rays, causing redness, peeling, sunburn and pigmentation. Padmawar suggests applying a gel-based or water-based, water-proof sun screen every two to three hours for those who are outdoors.

Cold , cloudy, dusty and dry days have no bearing on how much skin damage the sun can do. Use sunscreen all day, even indoors (Shutterstock)

For outdoors, use a minimum of SPF 50. For those who are indoors or in the shade, SPF 30 should be enough. Apply sunscreen only on cleansed skin. When reapplying, first use a wet wipe to clear away the grime on your face and body.

Other skincare triggers are tight exercise clothing, which trap sweat and bacteria, causing redness and rashes. Sharad recommends that those working out change out of gym clothes immediately after the workout, shower with an antibacterial soap, and follow with a dusting of anti-fungal and anti-bacterial powder.

BOX: Smooth out the kinks

*Don’t mix moisturiser and sun screen. It weakens their efficacy. Instead, wait for moisturiser to be absorbed and finish with a layer of sunscreen.

*Forget what YouTubers say and stop rubbing skincare products on your palms and patting them on to your face. You’re wasting the good stuff, your face is only getting leftovers. Instead, apply product directly on to the areas you need, dot by dot or a squidge of the dropper, and work it in, in upward motions.

*Good skin glows from within. Drink two to three litres of water every day, eat meals that have lots of vegetables and fruits. Avoid caffeine and alcohol as they dehydrate your skin, and keep skin clean as much as possible, especially when you’re going to bed.

From HT Brunch, April 8, 2023

