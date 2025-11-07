Psst! Heard this? Celebrity gossip is changing. And you’re part of it too

It happened a little over a week ago. Enrique Iglesias played Mumbai. Photos of celebrities in the VIP sections were all over our feed. But only eagle-eyed scrollers caught a mystery man in the background, but never too far from Malaika Arora. The comments didn’t disappoint: “Who’s that guy?” “Her manager.” “Nah, has to be her boyfriend.” Today, the real Bollywood and Hollywood tea is spilled on Reddit forums and Instagram Reels. (IMAGE: ADOBE STOCK. EDITED BY LEELA USING GEMINI)

Two days in, Instagram paparazzo account @TheCidhant claimed to have cracked the case. The mystery man was Harsh Mehta, 33, a diamond merchant based in Belgium. The post played up their age gap (Arora is 52), and racked up 70K likes. Mainstream media only caught on two days later. In a world where everyone has a camera, and everyone’s online, @TheCidhant says intel isn’t hard to get. “What sets me apart is that I know how to write it creatively. And I’m fast.”

What we gossip about is still the same – flings, facelifts, breakups, meltdowns, pregnancies, snubs, petty drama. But how the tea gets spilled? Gather ‘round kids. The game has changed.

In the ’90s, magazines dished out all the juicy celebrity deets. But you had to wait for them. (IMAGE: ADOBE STOCK. EDITED BY LEELA USING GEMINI)

Arc rivals

It all happened so fast. In the ’90s, it was normal for magazine headlines to quote an actress saying she caught her boyfriend with two other actresses. And we’d wait for a month for the next update. In 1992, when a top actor slapped a hack over a sleazy news piece about him (the actor, not the hack), his peers had his back. By the 2000s, celebrities were controlling their own stories, feeding reporters an “exclusive” nugget about themselves. The real whisper network had moved online, to anonymous blogs. Hollywood had Perez Hilton; India had Bollywood Basket, briefly notorious before it was shut down for outing an actress’s alleged drug problem.

The gossip of today is scattered, bit by juicy bit, on X timelines, Insta stories, Reddit forums and Discord servers. No one knows the whole story, but everyone can take a stab at guessing. Remember when that Red Flag actor married Bollywood’s Darling? No magazine wrote about how he had an affair months before the wedding. Or that his wife forbid him to do joint promotions when she found out. But online, enough clues were strewn across Reddit and Instagram that the story was easy to piece together.

In 2022, before Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, a Redditor had already figured it out. (INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT)

In Bollywood, gossip is its own multiverse. It doesn’t need scandals, just micro-moments: A side glance, a Like, an Unfollow. In this echo chamber, truth is secondary. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been On The Verge Of Divorce for three years — solely because the internet decided that the vibes were off. The first so-called proof was a 2023 clip that showed Abhishek’s niece rolling her eyes at Aishwarya at a hockey-match. Then came the Archies premiere: “Is sis-in-law Shweta giving Aish the cold shoulder?” asked Reddit, breathlessly. Then, in 2024, Abhishek liked a post about “grey divorces”. Within hours, someone unearthed an old clip of his co-star Nimrat Kaur saying, “Marriages don’t last that long”. Boom. Another theory: An affair. Another clue: Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately to a high-profile party. The couple is still together in November 2025.

There’s an upside to conspiracy theories moving to social media. In the magazine era, celebrities had no way to clear the air if they didn’t like the narrative. Now, they’re right there on Insta, posting a well-crafted Notes App clarifications or clapping back in a tweet. “When someone recently claimed that Diljit Dosanjh had been paid a certain amount for Border 2, he instantly corrected it on his feeds,” says journalist and Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “We didn’t have to wait for next month’s magazine to read the clarification.”

Instagram paparazzo account @TheCidhant’s Reel on Malaika Arora’s mystery man got 12 million views. (INSTAGRAM/@THECIDHANT)

The blind side

When the tea is hot, blind items work best. Try decoding this: “Dream Girl 2.0 hooked up with Big Cat’s ex. But that doesn’t mean her marriage with Mr Buddha is fake! Liking men and women is not antithetical.” It’s Bollywood insider news, Reddit terminology and defamation shield all rolled into one.

Blind items date back to 19th-century New York, when publisher William d’Alton Mann used them for blackmail. In India, they’ve flourished as blog riddles about which actor has herpes and which singer is into golden showers (Hint: He’s performing in India in 2026). The language is cryptic, but interpreters are usually a click away.

On Insta @BollywoodBlindItems drops one almost daily. A recent riddle hinted at a romance between “a character actor, known for villain roles, once dating a pan-India star” and “an actress linked to an A-lister who played her father in her debut.” The admin stays anonymous, even for this article. “My sources are ADs, casting directors and crew. Sometimes even PR agencies send tips.” Occasionally, celebrity managers ask the account to delete a post, typically offering a new scoop in exchange.

Despite all the divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan are still together. (INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB)

Source code

“You don’t need a press card anymore,” says Adarsh. “Gossip has been democratised.” Everyone’s a reporter now — the makeup intern, the on-set assistant, that friend who knows a friend who knows a celeb. Hollywood’s @DeuxMoi is fuelled by tips submitted by followers: Who’s rude to servers, who’s a great kisser (Paul Mescal and John Mayer, it seems). Spotted Andrew Garfield at Starbucks? Congratulations, you’re a source.

Bollywood’s version is Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip, now 2.4 million-strong. Threads allege everything: That Deepika and Ranveer are in a fake marriage (regardless of the baby), and that Ananya Panday was a bully (a schoolmate apparently has the receipts). Most posts are tagged “unverified gossip” or “source: trust me, bro”. So, really, everything could be made up. Every so often, a whisper escapes Reddit, and goes viral. This season, it’s the unfounded belief that Govinda and Sunita are headed for a split.

There are theories about a fallout between Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. (INSTAGRAM/@RACONTEUR325)

New specialists

Sometimes, a blind item is not enough. Hearing-impaired creators now lip-read celebrity chatter. When a muted clip of Bad Bunny whispering to Kendall Jenner went viral in 2023, TikTok lip-reader Krystin Kalvoy confidently translated the flirtation. Body-language analysts use clips of Justin and Hailey Bieber to show that “she acts more maternal than romantic,” implying that she won’t stay married to a supposed man-child for long.

Cosmetic surgeon Dr Astha Jani (@DrAstha_FaceTalks) has built a following by dissecting celebrity “glow-ups”. Her posts feature everyone from Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi to Emma Stone, and she makes informed guesses about what treatments might be behind the transformation. “I noticed how many celebrities looked subtly different over time. It wasn’t just makeup or lighting, but small, well-done treatments that enhanced their features,” she says. “There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look better or feel more confident. It’s time we normalise it.”

The Insta account @Raconteur325 tracks tiny shifts in Bollywood dynamics. It’s run by a college student, who wishes to remain anonymous. “Having followed news media and Reddit, I already had a sense of how gossip was written; how to grab attention, how to make it fun to read,” she says. Her videos stitch together screenshots, photos and posts to make surprisingly convincing cases. One three-part Reel alleges a friendship fallout between Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. She notes who skipped which hangout, who congratulated whom on their release, with screenshots of Kapoor’s friend Orry liking posts that fat-shame Khan. The women haven’t been seen together in a while, which only boosts her case.

Virat Kohli liked an actress’s picture on Instagram, leading to speculation of an affair. He had to clear it up. (INSTAGRAM/@VIRAT.KOHLI)

Rehash culture

Old scandals don’t die. They just find new platforms. In a 2017 interview, Priyanka Chopra joked that she’d stolen a jacket from an ex. The internet instantly unearthed a clip of Shah Rukh Khan wearing a similar style. The clip, reposted endlessly, is still getting likes today, eight years on.

“On social media, you either bring a trending topic or gossip about what’s already trending,” says @TheCidhant, whose Malaika video hit 12 million views overnight. And no one’s really checking if a claim is made up. “People want instant hits, quick traction,” says Adarsh. Trust me, bro, if everything can be turned into tea, there’s no way to know what you’re sipping.

From HT Brunch, November 08, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch