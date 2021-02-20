Ranveer Allahbadia: Is podcasting the future of entertainment? And how do you deal with moms mothering your on social media?

Podcasts forever?

I’m told podcasting is going to overtake vlogging in the near future. What do you think?

—Payal, Via Instagram

My team runs the Number 1 podcast in the country. We also recently launched the Hindi version of our show. And I’m 99 per cent certain that podcasting will not overtake vlogging.

They will coexist, will target different audiences and will keep growing from a monetary standpoint (for creators).

The future belongs to engaging content and that’s all. People are gravitating towards creating podcasts because on the surface it seems easy. But just like vlogging, your initial journey might be easy. And then very soon you realise how difficult it is to keep your audiences hooked.

Vlogging is here to stay (though it will evolve into another, more value adding version of itself). Podcasting will grow tremendously (and will help many podcasters gain a lot of money and fame), but will not overtake vlogging in terms of numbers.

Tricky talk

My mother is now on Insta and comments on every picture I post. How do I get her to stop without hurting her feelings?

—Jamini Kartik, Via Instagram

Don’t stop her! Every single reader of those comments can relate. ‘Embarrassment’, especially family induced embarrassment, is often only present in our minds.

Are you ready for this to go into an emotional zone?

She’s commenting because she loves (with all her heart and more) the bundle of flesh that came out of her (you and your beautiful face).

Let humans express love openly, especially if it’s your own mum.

Her cute comments are only spreading positivity on the

Internet, which is a massive need of the hour!

Soak it in, my friend. Soak it in.

