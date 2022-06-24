Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer Allahbadia: Of trending music & shopping on IG

Is there a way you can stay updated when it comes to the music trending online? And how safe is shopping on Instagram?
Stay updated with the latest trends and online shopping
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:13 PM IST
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Trending audios

How can one stay abreast of the top trending songs on Instagram. How can I go about it?

—Sahil, Via Instagram

Keep an eye out for songs which have an arrow pointing to it on the top right corner, next to the song’s name, while using Reels on Instagram. Not only do these include the most popular songs at the moment, but also give options for trending audios. However, this option is limited to the Reels feature on Instagram. Though you can save the sound or simply use Reels as reference.

Insta Shopping

How reliable are the shopping suggestions Instagram throws at you?

—Nasya, Delhi

It is, in fact, subjective from person-to-person. I’ve ordered a few things from Instagram; sometimes they’re great, sometimes they’re not. So, it’s a bit hit-or-miss, but the suggestions you’ll receive are tailored for you and your specific needs, preferences, and dislikes.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022

