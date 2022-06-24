Ranveer Allahbadia: Of trending music & shopping on IG

Trending audios

How can one stay abreast of the top trending songs on Instagram. How can I go about it?

—Sahil, Via Instagram

Keep an eye out for songs which have an arrow pointing to it on the top right corner, next to the song’s name, while using Reels on Instagram. Not only do these include the most popular songs at the moment, but also give options for trending audios. However, this option is limited to the Reels feature on Instagram. Though you can save the sound or simply use Reels as reference.

Insta Shopping

How reliable are the shopping suggestions Instagram throws at you?

—Nasya, Delhi

It is, in fact, subjective from person-to-person. I’ve ordered a few things from Instagram; sometimes they’re great, sometimes they’re not. So, it’s a bit hit-or-miss, but the suggestions you’ll receive are tailored for you and your specific needs, preferences, and dislikes.

