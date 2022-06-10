Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media etiquette

Discipline please!

I recently reduced my social media consumption to an hour a day when I had deleted the app, but now that I have reinstalled it, I’m back to doom scrolling. Any apps that will automatically delete Instagram after I spend an hour on it?

—Aradhana, Via Email

I’m not aware of any such app, but there’s neuroplasticity—the process by which your brain actually re-moulds itself based on discipline, habits, and your ability to overcome cravings. Whether your cravings are for food or for social media, it’s all a matter of discipline. So, the key is regain that self-control and take charge of your time.

Non-argumentative Tweets

I always get into arguments when I Tweet. How can I express my opinion without offending anyone?

—Shikha, Delhi

The entire purpose of Twitter is expressing your thoughts and opinions, so if you don’t want to offend anyone, the best solution is to stop using it. However, as long as you use social media, there will always be someone who will disagree with you. That is simply the truth. So, you do you.

