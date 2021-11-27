Ranveer Allahbadia: The social media platform that works best for you and acing the fashion Reels game

Focal point

I find that I can only focus and be active on one social media platform at one time. What platform should I use?

—Saanjh, Delhi

The social media platform you choose is dependent on you and your priorities: If you’re deeply into learning, I would say go with Twitter. If you’re into learning plus entertainment, then YouTube is what you should focus on. If you’re into learning, entertainment and want to keep up up with your friends, I would say Instagram.

If you’re looking at the game as a content creator, go with Instagram first as it’s the most mainstream. If you can manage YouTube, nothing like it though it’s the most difficult game to play, but Instagram will work like magic.

Aesthetic reels

What’s the best way to make my fashion Reels get noticed? Any tips?

—Krutika, Via Instagram

Use a song that is trending and along with that use an aesthetic-looking outfit and background. Aesthetics matter a lot in fashion Reels.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

