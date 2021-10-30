Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer Allahbadia: What to do if your partner’s social media content bothers out, and how to address if you think they have a crush on someone

Should you tell your partner that the pictures they are uploading is making you uncomfortable? And if they are crushing on someone you both know?
Our expert on how to handle your partner’s crushes and if you should have a say when it comes to their social media content
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:59 PM IST
By Ranveer Allahbadia

Let it be

My partner has started posting pictures in bralettes on social media, which I am not quite comfortable with, though her content is doing great. There is definitely more trolling. Should I say something?

—Andrew, Mumbai

I don’t think it’s right to comment on someone else’s decisions when it comes to their body. But if it is truly bothering you, communicate it as soon as possible. If they’re meant to be your partner, they will understand you completely and you can come to a mutual understanding or solution. But what I personally suggest is to let people be. If you love a flower, you don’t try to pluck it. You let it be, let it grow.

Crushing hard

I think my partner is crushing on our fitness trainer, whom we’ve started calling home during the pandemic. How do I deal with this?

—Akkhil, Via Instagram

Every relationship goes through phases like this. Insecurity, jealousy is all a part of the natural human experience and any form of jealousy should be nipped in the bud. One should always be open to conversations. Even the first seed of jealousy should be vocalised. Communication heals more than you can imagine.

 Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

