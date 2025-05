I have known Jasjit Singh Assi (JJ) for nearly two decades, from his early days as part of the opening team at the Four Seasons Mumbai, to his years through various international Four Seasons properties, to his current avatar as General Manager of the Four Seasons on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

S3 of The White Lotus was shot in Four Seasons Koh Samui, causing room rates to rise through the roof.