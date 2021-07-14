Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Snack and snacc! Try out Farhan Akhtar's favourite oatmeal cookies
brunch

Snack and snacc! Try out Farhan Akhtar's favourite oatmeal cookies

If your sweet tooth is what's stopping you from getting fit, then here's a healthy recipe to satiate your taste buds and cravings, inspired by this week's HT Brunch Cover Story
By HT Brunch Team, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Chef Rahul Vasandani(Instagram)

Want a physique like Farhan Akhtar but can’t stop snacking? Chef Rahul Vasandani bakes a batch of some healthy oatmeal cookies, Farhan’s favourite, to celebrate the HT Brunch cover.

Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan on Prime Video this Friday!

Ingredients:

130gm oat flour

110gm roasted oats

5gm baking powder

5ml vanilla extract

80ml oil/coconut oil

95gm maple syrup

Chopped nuts, a handful

Method:

1. Mix all the dry ingredients together and then add oil and maple syrup.

2. Add the chopped nuts.

3. Make round balls and press it down.

4. Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 14 to 15 minutes.

