Snack and snacc! Try out Farhan Akhtar's favourite oatmeal cookies
Want a physique like Farhan Akhtar but can’t stop snacking? Chef Rahul Vasandani bakes a batch of some healthy oatmeal cookies, Farhan’s favourite, to celebrate the HT Brunch cover.
Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan on Prime Video this Friday!
Ingredients:
130gm oat flour
110gm roasted oats
5gm baking powder
5ml vanilla extract
80ml oil/coconut oil
95gm maple syrup
Chopped nuts, a handful
Method:
1. Mix all the dry ingredients together and then add oil and maple syrup.
2. Add the chopped nuts.
3. Make round balls and press it down.
4. Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 14 to 15 minutes.