Sohrab Khushrushahi: Fitness retreat

Retreat treat

Q I’m organising my office retreat. What physical exercises can we begin it with?

—Ashika, Mumbai

Firstly, good on you for organising this in the first place. I think every office or organisation should do such a retreat, especially given the last couple of years we’ve had. But remember that the kind of physical exercises you pick will be super subjective and depend on the crowd you’re catering to.

My go-to is to start by breaking the ice in a simple and nostalgic way: By playing the games we used to as children! So, some dog and the bone, dodge ball, handball and even badminton works great. If the people attending are relatively fit, then you can do a short boot camp with a proper schedule.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

