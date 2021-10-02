Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Gymming in the times of Covid
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Gymming in the times of Covid

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:25 PM IST
How to get back to the gym while staying safe during the pandemic
By Sohrab Khushrushahi

Covid gymming

What are the Covid safety protocols I should follow while going back to my gym?

—Ashish S, Mumbai

Make sure you book your own workout slot, if your gym does that. Take your hand sanitiser and hand towel with you. Keeping those hands clean through your workout session would be a great start. Your gym will be ensuring safety measures are taken as well, so you should be okay.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, October 3, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Social Media Star of The Week: Ved Prajapati

7

Kriti Sanon shows how to style a blazer dress in latest Instagram pictures

Nostalgia with Sonu Walia: “When I was 22, I signed my first autograph on top of the Eiffel Tower!”

Guest column: A nostalgic ad gets a gender twist!
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP