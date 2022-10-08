Sohrab Khushrushahi: Skating into fitness
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST
If you think it’s too late for you to try roller skating, then put those thoughts aside and give it shot
Get moving
Q I have just started roller skating. Can I consider it an exercise?
—Kainaz, via email
Roller skating is a great form of movement. In my opinion, every human being should get in a certain amount of movement into their routine everyday, so, roller skating would be great. Whether it alone would suffice would depend on what your fitness goals are. But, I would definitely include it as a part of my routine since it’s something that I enjoy.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, October 8, 2022
