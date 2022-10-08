Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Skating into fitness

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Skating into fitness

brunch
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST

If you think it’s too late for you to try roller skating, then put those thoughts aside and give it shot

You’re never too old to start roller skating
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Get moving

Q I have just started roller skating. Can I consider it an exercise?

—Kainaz, via email

Roller skating is a great form of movement. In my opinion, every human being should get in a certain amount of movement into their routine everyday, so, roller skating would be great. Whether it alone would suffice would depend on what your fitness goals are. But, I would definitely include it as a part of my routine since it’s something that I enjoy.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, October 8, 2022

