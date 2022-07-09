Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: The myth of spot reduction
Sohrab Khushrushahi: The myth of spot reduction

If you’re someone who believes that you can work on one part of your body and aim at having a focussed weight loss plan, then here’s why you may be mistaken
Is there a way to get rid of your belly fat?
Published on Jul 09, 2022 12:20 AM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

What’s the quickest way to get rid of my belly?

—Kiara, via email

There is no one way or quickest way to get rid of belly fat, to be honest. It boils down to consistency, hard work and discipline. Try and get better everyday and set realistic goals for yourself. Also, spot reduction doesn’t really exist in the exercise world, as much as some may say it does. It will be temporary. Fact is, you need to focus on your entire body and eat good quality and wholesome food. If you can do these two things, then you will get the results you’re looking for.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 9, 2022

