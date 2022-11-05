Sohrab Khushrushahi: Weight tracking
Q I check my weight every morning. Is this a bad practise, even if I do want to lose weight?
—Karan, Mumbai
It really depends on how checking the weight affects you mentally. If it plays on your mind and then makes you question everything you do, then I wouldn’t recommend that you check it.
I’m definitely not a fan of checking bodyweight—leave alone on a daily basis. The thing with weight is that it fluctuates every single day.
Sometimes, if you eat later than usual or sleep less, then your weight is bound to go up. But that does not mean that you are unfit.
So, focus on your fitness and how it is improving rather than a number on the scale.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, November 5, 2022
