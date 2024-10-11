Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spectator by Seema Goswami: At least hope is always in bloom

BySeema Goswami
Oct 11, 2024 08:36 AM IST

This year, it’s hard to summon the energy for Durga Pujo. But just like the shiuli flowers that bloom without fail, we need to ensure justice will prevail

A few months ago, I paid a visit to my favourite nursery in Delhi to pick up some plants for my balcony. Walking through the rows of spring blooms, I came across a plant that looked very familiar indeed. “Yeh shiuli hai, na?” I asked the gardener who was assisting me. “Nahin madam,” he said, shaking his head. “Isko parijaat kehte hain.” I was unconvinced by this explanation. So, I took a picture and uploaded it into an app that helps identify plants. And what do you know? Both of us were right. This plant is called parijaat in north India; but in east India (where I grew up) it is called shiuli.

The shiuli plant heralds the beginning of Pujo season. (ADOBE STOCK)
The shiuli plant heralds the beginning of Pujo season. (ADOBE STOCK)
This year, Pujo season doesn’t feel the same in Kolkata. Everyone is shattered by the RG Kar case. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO)
This year, Pujo season doesn’t feel the same in Kolkata. Everyone is shattered by the RG Kar case. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO)
Every October, without fail, the white and orange blooms of the plant burst forth. It’s a sign of hope. (ADOBE STOCK)
Every October, without fail, the white and orange blooms of the plant burst forth. It’s a sign of hope. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On