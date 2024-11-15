Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Benefits with friends

BySeema Goswami
Nov 15, 2024 06:36 PM IST

Of course it’s harder to make friends as we grow older. Responsibilities, increase, time is short. Luckily, we have our tribes

I still remember the trepidation I felt when I headed to school on my first day. I didn’t know what school entailed exactly; all I knew was that I was about to be catapulted into an entirely new environment, in which I would know no one. Except that wasn’t precisely true. I was heading to school, determinedly holding hands with my first bestie ever. Kavita Bagga was her name though to me she was always Sweety (her pet name), and the two of us clung to each other like limpets as we made our way through our first few months in school until we finally branched out to make other friends as well.

In Only Murders in the Building, three residents are united by their obsession with true crime.
In Only Murders in the Building, three residents are united by their obsession with true crime.
If you’re lucky enough, you make close friends at work, such as Woody and Buzz from Toy Story.
If you’re lucky enough, you make close friends at work, such as Woody and Buzz from Toy Story.
Never Have I Ever features an unlikely trio, all with diverse interests and opinions.
Never Have I Ever features an unlikely trio, all with diverse interests and opinions.
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //