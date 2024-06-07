Spectator by Seema Goswami: Guess who’s coming to dinner

I am not a great one for dinner parties but, of late, I have ended up going to quite a few on the trot. And on each and every one occasion, I have encountered the bane of my existence: The Dinner Party Pest (DPP). You know who I am talking about, don’t you? Well, in case you don’t, here’s a quick checklist to help you identify him or her next time you are out and about.

Some guests love to give backhanded compliments, like the sarcastic stepmother in Fleabag (2016 - 2019).