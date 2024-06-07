 Spectator by Seema Goswami: Guess who’s coming to dinner - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Guess who’s coming to dinner

BySeema Goswami
Jun 07, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Some guests take their welcome much too seriously, don’t think twice about being disrespectful, and are wholly unbearable. Here’s how to identify them

I am not a great one for dinner parties but, of late, I have ended up going to quite a few on the trot. And on each and every one occasion, I have encountered the bane of my existence: The Dinner Party Pest (DPP). You know who I am talking about, don’t you? Well, in case you don’t, here’s a quick checklist to help you identify him or her next time you are out and about.

Some guests love to give backhanded compliments, like the sarcastic stepmother in Fleabag (2016 - 2019).
Some guests love to give backhanded compliments, like the sarcastic stepmother in Fleabag (2016 - 2019).
Dinner parties turn awkward when the guests get intrusive, like the ones in Succession (2018 - 2023).
Dinner parties turn awkward when the guests get intrusive, like the ones in Succession (2018 - 2023).
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: Guess who’s coming to dinner
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On