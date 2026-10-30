Spectator by Seema Goswami: It’s your time to shine

From the time we are little children, we are told that Diwali — or Deepawali — is the festival of lights that marks the triumph of good over evil. Families across India celebrate by lighting diyas, illuminating their houses to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi, who is supposed to visit on this occasion.

I am sure this year will be no different. We will all light diyas — or candles — on our balconies, hang fairy lights on the facade of our homes, and add sparkle in many other ways to our lives. But hang on just a moment. What if this year we did something different? What if this year we celebrated Diwali by lighting up other people lives?

If the idea tempts you, then let me list some easy ways in which you can do exactly that:

As the saying goes, ‘charity begins at home’. So, if you haven’t seen your parents, in-laws, or grandparents for a while, surprise them with a visit this Diwali. Don’t warn them in advance; just rock up with a box of mithai that you can share with them and watch their faces light up when they open the front door and see you.