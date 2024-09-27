Spectator by Seema Goswami: Let’s stop kidding ourselves

Thanks to the American presidential election and vice-presidential hopeful, JD Vance, the term ‘childless cat lady’ had become a part of the political lexicon. It has been used to attack presidential candidate and the current Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Devi Harris, for not having biological children. This ‘failing’ – as the Republicans would have it – means that Harris has no real stake in the future; that she has no one in her life to ‘keep her humble’; and no understanding of the lives of everyday Americans who are raising families of their own.

Miley Cyrus has been vocal about wanting to remain child-free, mainly due to climate change. (SHUTTERSTOCK)