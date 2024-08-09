Spectator by Seema Goswami: Making it all the way home

Whenever people ask me which is my favourite city in the world, I don’t even have to pause and think. No, the answer is always on the tip of my tongue. It’s London all the way. I love the city for its magnificent monuments, its beautiful parks, its fun pubs and the glorious countryside a short car ride away. And yet, if anyone were to ask me to move to London and live there full time, I wouldn’t take a second to say, “No, thank you.”

London has beautiful parks and the glorious countryside. But it isn’t home. (ADOBE STOCK)